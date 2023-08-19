Solihull Moors defeat Dorking to extend unbeaten run

Solihull Moors extended their unbeaten start to the Vanarama National League season with a 3-0 victory over Dorking.

Richard Stearman went close to a third-minute opener for Moors as he struck the crossbar from close range and the hosts went ahead 13 minutes later when summer signing Kade Craig opened his account by turning a cross in at the far post.

Moors doubled the lead just before half-time when Josh Kelly was brought down by Dorking goalkeeper Harrison Male and the striker dusted himself down to convert the resulting penalty.

Kelly was involved in the third goal after 64 minutes as his low cross from the right found Mark Beck who slid home at the far post. Dorking’s misery was complete late on when Aaron Kuhl was sent off for tripping Connor Hall.