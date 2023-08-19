Fan takes over at assistant referee at Portsmouth as Cheltenham force stalemate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fan takes over at assistant referee at Portsmouth as Cheltenham force stalemate

By Press Association
A fan had to take over as an assistant referee at Portsmouth (Kieran Cleeves/PA)


A fan had to come out of the crowd to take over as assistant referee as Portsmouth were held to a goalless draw by Cheltenham.

The Robins produced a stubborn defensive display at Fratton Park to pick up their first point of the season.

But it was the officials who stole the limelight when not one but two assistant referees limped off through injury.

Fourth official Stephen Brown took over in the first half, but he then had to be replaced early in the second as an appeal was issued for a qualified referee to volunteer, leading to 21 minutes of stoppage time.

Cheltenham arrived without a win or a goal to their name and it showed, with no shots on targets in the opening half.

Pompey struggled to break down a five-man defence and their two chances of note were in the seventh minute, when a Connor Ogilvie shot flew wide, and an 11th-minute effort from Joe Rafferty, whose shot from outside the box was saved by Luke Southwood.

Pompey came out fighting in the second half and Regan Poole thought he had scored with a header, but the ball hit a post and flew straight into the goalkeeper’s arms.

Not even the lengthy period of stoppage time could produce a goal.