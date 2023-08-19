Max Crocombe heroics earn Burton point at Wycombe

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Max Crocombe heroics earn Burton point at Wycombe

By Press Association
Max Crocombe was in fine form as Burton drew at Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)
Max Crocombe was in fine form as Burton drew at Wycombe (Mike Egerton/PA)

Wycombe were frustrated by the performance of Burton goalkeeper Max Crocombe as they were held to a 0-0 draw at Adams Park.

Crocombe’s heroics between the posts helped earn the Brewers their first point of the season in League One and deny the Chairboys what they felt would have been a deserved second win of the week.

Sam Vokes almost struck a stunning opening goal for Wycombe after 16 minutes when his volley from Kane Vincent-Young’s pass was brilliantly tipped away by Crocombe.

It was the closest either team came in a first half that tailed off but Burton’s Mason Bennett almost broke the deadlock eight minutes after the restart when he drew a good save from Max Stryjek.

Dale Taylor, on loan at the Brewers last season, then almost struck for the second game running for the Chairboys but a strong arm by Crocombe kept out his effort.

The New Zealand stopper then denied substitute Brandon Hanlan from point-blank range, although unbeknown to him the offside flag had been raised.