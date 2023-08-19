Eamonn Brophy’s extra-time goal steers Ross County past battling Airdrieonians

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Eamonn Brophy’s extra-time goal steers Ross County past battling Airdrieonians

By Press Association
Eamonn Brophy was Ross County’s matchwinner (PA)
Eamonn Brophy was Ross County’s matchwinner (PA)

Ross County booked their place in the last-eight of the Viaplay Cup with a dramatic 4-3 extra-time victory over Airdrieonians.

The Staggies struck twice inside the opening 10 minutes to hold a commanding lead, although Callum Gallagher found the net to give the hosts hope.

Simon Murray was on target minutes later to restore the two-goal advantage for Malky Mackay’s side but they would be stunned as their cinch Championship opponents launched a dramatic fightback late in the second half.

Gallagher calmly despatched a penalty with nine minutes remaining and the Diamonds would level matters in the final minute when Josh O’Connor seized on some poor defending to drill the ball home.

It would take extra time to settle matters and substitute Eamonn Brophy was the hero for the Premiership side, heading home to secure their place in the quarter-final stage for the first time since 2020.

County opened the scoring after six minutes with the first meaningful attempt on goal in the match, Murray laying the ball on to Kyle Turner to curl a brilliant shot beyond Josh Rae.

The visitors doubled their advantage two minutes later and this time Turner turned provider for Jordan White who was perfectly placed to slide the ball home from close range.

The visitors survived a scare when Ross Laidlaw had to tip Jack Baldwin’s sliced clearance behind for a corner before the visitors’ goalkeeper then produced an excellent point blank stop to prevent Aaron Taylor-Sinclair from narrowing the deficit.

After a poor start, Airdrie were finally settling into the match and Murray Aiken went close after an impressive surge into the box.

The hosts got their reward for their attacking pressure when Adam Frizzell fizzed the ball across the face of goal for Gallagher, who made no mistake with a powerful finish.

Airdrie’s reprieve was to be short lived however, just three minutes after reducing their arrears,  Murray got the better of Taylor-Sinclair and the striker then shot past Rae to give County some breathing space.

Craig Watson saw his effort drift just past the post as the Diamonds threatened in the opening exchanges of the second half but they would find chances increasingly difficult to come by as the game progressed.

They would be handed a late lifeline when Steven McLean awarded a penalty after Baldwin took down sub O’Connor, and Gallagher made no mistake in tucking away the resulting spot-kick.

Buoyed by Gallagher’s goal, the home fans urged their team on and O’Connor gave them what they wanted when he took advantage of confusion in the County back line and slammed the ball low beyond Laidlaw to ensure at least another 30 minutes.

The visitors restored their advantage with four minutes left in the first half of extra time, Brophy meeting Dylan Smith’s cross with a diving header that left the Airdrie keeper with no chance.

The final minutes saw the County penalty box bombarded with crosses but their defence would hold firm to secure their place in the next round.