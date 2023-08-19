Hamilton keep winning start going with comfortable victory over Edinburgh City

Hamilton extended their winning start to three matches in this season’s Scottish League One as they eased past 10-man Edinburgh City 3-0 in the capital.

Kyle MacDonald opened the scoring for the visitors in the 19th minute and they never looked back, with substitute Ryan One doubling their advantage midway through the second half, moments after coming on.

Connor Murray also came off the bench to net nine minutes from time as Edinburgh crashed to a third successive defeat, compounded by the late dismissal of Lee Hamilton for two second-half bookings.

Stirling are the only other team to have not dropped a point in the league so far but they play Falkirk on Tuesday.

Annan, like Edinburgh, are yet to claim a point and despite taking the lead through Efe Ambrose’s early own goal at Queen of the South, the Black and Golds were beaten 3-1.

Quickfire goals around the hour mark from Harry Cochrane and Gavin Reilly, who missed a first half penalty, turned the match on its head before Harvey Walker made sure of the win for the Doonhamers.

Ross Cunningham scored in either half, the first from the spot, as Kelty Hearts won 2-1 against Alloa, whose goal in added-on time from Cameron O’Donnel was too little, too late, while Rumarn Burrell, Scott Williamson and Mitch Megginson helped Cove Rangers sweep aside Montrose 3-0.

In League Two, Conor O’Keefe and Kieran Shanks helped Peterhead claim a 2-1 win at Clyde, who had gone ahead through Fraser Malcolm. Both teams finished with 10 men as Erik Sula and Shanks saw red late on.

Gregor Buchanan and Adam Brown were on-target as Stenhousemuir won 2-0 at East Fife, while David Wilson, Findlay Gray and Ross MacLean ushered Dumbarton to a come-from-behind 3-1 victory over Forfar, who took the lead through Sebastian Ross.

James Craigen and Rhys Armstrong lifted Spartans to a 2-1 win over Elgin, who got a consolation through Russell Dingwall, and Deryn Lang struck to secure a 1-1 draw for Stranraer at Bonnyrigg Rose, who went ahead through Neil Martyniuk’s penalty.