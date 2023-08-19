Swindon boss Michael Flynn feels flat as Wrexham battle back in 10-goal thriller

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Swindon boss Michael Flynn feels flat as Wrexham battle back in 10-goal thriller

By Press Association
Michael Flynn was disappointed to see his team fail to hold on to a three-goal lead (PA)
Frustrated Michael Flynn felt individual errors cost Swindon as they dropped two Sky Bet League Two points in a thrilling 5-5 draw at Wrexham.

The Robins led through Jake Young’s header and Charlie Austin doubled their advantage, before Jake Bickerstaff got one back. However, Daniel Kemp curled home and Young bagged his second as the visitors were 4-1 up at half-time.

Lee’s penalty and James Jones reduced the deficit after the break as Wrexham responded, before Kemp added his second.

Jones netted the hosts’ fourth in added time, before Lee’s dramatic strike ensured the spoils were shared.

The late equaliser came after referee Charles Breakspear penalised Swindon’s Tom Brewitt for adjudged handball.

Flynn said: “Individual errors have cost us and that one at the end where the referee has given a free-kick, I’ve just watched it back and it’s clearly hit his shoulder and his view was hampered, so I don’t know how he has seen it.

“But I’ll concentrate on what we can affect and some of our defending in key moments at times wasn’t good enough.

“There were a few of them that had outstanding games but mistakes have cost us. We’ve come away to Wrexham, played some unbelievable football and scored five goals, it could have been more.

“They’ve had a lot of luck as well. Their centre-back has nearly scored an own goal, we’ve hit the bar. I’m very, very frustrated.

“I thought the first half was excellent, we were 4-1 up. We gave them their goal and we could have been out of sight and that’s the frustrating thing.”

Wrexham’s Phil Parkinson gave his side credit for coming back, although he believes they have work to do to improve in League Two.

He said: “Where do you start really? I think being 4-1 down at half-time, I was confident we’d respond and that’s a credit to the group.

“But we’ve also got to be honest that the very basics of football have got to be so much better.

“We did it against Wigan, to be fair, stopping crosses and defending your box and blocking shots on the edge of your box. It’s as simple as that.

“We spoke about it in the week and too many crosses came in, too many headers were lost in the middle of the goal and it’s a windy day and we’re not passing the ball with the crispness we’d like, but you stand strong as a group.

“Then you can make an indifferent performance OK and get to half-time. We’ve got to be honest and say that we’ve got a lot of work to do as a group.”