Mat Sadler accuses Walsall of giving Crewe ‘leg up’ in League Two draw

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Mat Sadler accuses Walsall of giving Crewe ‘leg up’ in League Two draw

By Press Association
Mat Sadler’s Walsall let slip a 2-0 lead (Nick Potts/PA)
Mat Sadler’s Walsall let slip a 2-0 lead (Nick Potts/PA)

Mat Sadler accused his Walsall players of giving Crewe a “leg up” to come back into the game after they let a two-goal lead slip in a 2-2 League Two draw at Gresty Road.

The Saddlers were thwarted by a stoppage-time leveller from Alex midfielder Jack Powell, whose cross evaded everyone and sailed into the far corner of the net.

Earlier the west midlanders had looked impressive when building a lead through a first-minute effort from Freddie Draper and Isaac Hutchinson’s superb strike before the half-hour mark.

Elliott Nevitt hit back for Crewe on the hour, but Sadler’s side appeared to have quelled the home response and were heading for their second win of the campaign before they were shocked by Powell’s late intervention.

“I thought for 60 minutes we were brilliant and we really understood our game plan. We should have been three or four up comfortably,” said Sadler.

“But Crewe have been 2-0 down twice before this season and we gave them the opportunity to come back again.

“The frustrating thing for me is that we were comfortable, but we gave them a leg up to get back into the game when they hadn’t deserved it. Yet even after their first goal, we dampened things down and the crowd were having a go at them.

“Unfortunately, we didn’t deal with a ball into the box and we have to improve on that. We had some fantastic pieces of play and we showed we are a proper team, a really good unit.

“Isaac drove it forward and Ryan Stirk controlled the midfield while Freddie and Danny Johnson were a handful.”

Crewe boss Lee Bell said: “I thought we tried to play but we had too many below par in the first half. Elliott’s goal got us back in it and he took it really well.

“I’m giving up on the added time now and it seems they’ve (the referees) been told to cut back on it.

“I thought we’d get longer than that and with that extra time we might have been able to push for a winner.

“We’ve got a small squad and we are a couple short in areas we want to strengthen. But every professional at the club will get their opportunity.

“We have to carry on going in the right direction and we will use the free week to prepare well for the next one.”