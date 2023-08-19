Paul Warne tells ‘honest truth’ and declares Derby are far from top-three side

Derby head coach Paul Warne admitted his team are some way off becoming a “top three” side despite their 1-0 win over Fleetwood.

Warne celebrated a home victory for the first time this season but Fleetwood made them sweat after Martyn Waghorn scored for the second game running.

Waghorn pounced in the 23rd minute after Conor Washington’s shot was deflected into his path and that proved the difference between the teams.

Fleetwood had chances, with Jayden Stockley heading against a post at the end of the first half before substitute Promise Omochere was denied by Joe Wildsmith in the 72nd minute.

Wildsmith made another good save from Junior Quitirna before Derby were able to celebrate at the final whistle.

Warne said: “It wasn’t our best performance and I‘m not even sure it was our best performance of the season but there are different ways to win and if ever there was a game to sum League One up it was probably today.

“In League One if you go 1-0 up and don’t get the second goal every single team you play is going to cross the ball and cause problems. We will play a lot better and lose so it’s just nice to get the win.

“I think everyone is giving their all, I’m not criticising it but it’s not a top-three team, that is my honest truth, you can’t ask players to play 46 games flat out, it’s not possible.

“They need help and we need to get bodies in with a bit of pace to make us a better team.”

Warne revealed he will be without three players, including key midfielder Max Bird, for up to eight weeks due to injuries.

“We’ve lost two right wing-backs and we’ve only got three wing-backs in the building and we’ve lost potentially our best player in the middle of the park so it is a massive blow but sometimes out of adversity comes something, the lads dug in and I’d like to dedicate the win to Birdy because I feel for him.”

Fleetwood head coach Scott Brown said: “We controlled the game for long periods but we switch off for that one second yet again and we’re not ruthless enough in the final third.

“You can’t ever fault the lads effort or the performance but it’s that final third which is killing us at the moment. We lose one goal and we don’t really look like we are going to score.

“I’m happy with performance levels and happy with the work rate but just not happy with that little bit of quality in the final third and we just need that little bit of luck.”