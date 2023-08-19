Luke Williams demands more from Notts County after victory at Doncaster

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Luke Williams demands more from Notts County after victory at Doncaster

By Press Association
Luke Williams’ Notts County took maximum points from Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)
Luke Williams’ Notts County took maximum points from Doncaster (Mike Egerton/PA)

Notts County ran out comfortable winners in a 3-1 League Two victory over Doncaster but demanding manager Luke Williams was not fully convinced by their efforts.

A brace from Macauley Langstaff and a Jodi Jones strike had County in total control on their way to a first away win back in the EFL, before Deji Sotona grabbed an added-time consolation for the hosts.

Williams did not believe the scoreline was reflective of the game and said there was much better to come from the Magpies.

“We need to improve our focus and concentration at the end because one or two sloppy things meant that we conceded a goal on a day that our keeper deserved a clean sheet,” he said.

“The first half was also a bit cagey and there wasn’t much in the game but we took our chances.

“Otherwise, Doncaster made it difficult for us to build up to the final third. The goals changed the game, though, and the second straight after half-time took the sting out of it a bit.

“I’m delighted with the scoreline, even though I’m not sure it was a true reflection of the game.”

Langstaff – who scored 42 goals en route to National League promotion last season – got off the mark for the campaign.

Williams said: “He came close to a hat-trick and deserved the goals for the workrate he’s been putting in for us this season.

“He’ll be looking to get another brace now because he likes his goal-a-game ratio and is playing catch-up.”

Doncaster boss Grant McCann was bitterly disappointed with a lack of fight shown by his side, who continue to chase their first league win of the season.

McCann labelled the performance unacceptable and said the issues must be addressed quickly as he looks to correct a poor start to the season.

He said: “When you watch the first goal back, we don’t sprint, we don’t close it down quick enough and we let (John) Bostock just cross the ball. This is something we have to improve on.

“What I see at the minute is teams with more energy and more aggression than us out of possession and that is something I can’t live with. I can live with getting beat when a team is head and shoulders better than us. At times Notts County were.

“But I can’t live with people not running and working – that’s on us.

“We concede from a cross into the box and we leave someone who scored 40-odd goals last season completely free and then we do the exact same at the start of the second half in the middle of the box to give ourselves a mountain to climb in the game.”