John Mousinho feared fan who replaced assistant might not support Pompey cause

John Mousinho admitted Portsmouth’s goalless draw at home to winless Cheltenham could have been called off after a fan had to come out of the stands to run the line after two officials hobbled off injured.

The Robins produced a stubborn defensive display to pick up their first point of the season but it was the officials who stole the limelight when not one but two assistant referees limped off.

Fourth official Stephen Brown took over in the first half, but then he had to be replaced early in the second as an appeal was made for a qualified referee to volunteer, leading to 21 minutes of stoppage time.

Mousinho said: “I thought there was a chance the game could be called off because nobody knew what the affiliation of the fan who took over was.

“I was happy because he came down from our South Stand, so fair play to Cheltenham because they could have refused to play on.

“We were not quite on our game and it was a good opportunity for them to secure a point, which they did.

“Putting the game into words, up until the final third we were totally dominant.

“I don’t think we did quite enough to win the game, and we must start breaking these teams down. They come and play a certain way, which is frustrating, but we must overcome that.”

Cheltenham arrived without a win or a goal to their name and it showed, with no shots on targets in the opening half.

Pompey struggled to break down a five-man defence, and their two chances of note were in the seventh minute when a Connor Ogilvie shot flew wide, and an 11th-minute long-range effort from Joe Rafferty, saved by Luke Southwood.

Pompey came out fighting in the second half and Regan Poole thought he had scored with a header, but the ball hit a post and flew straight into goalkeeper Southwood’s arms.

Not even the lengthy stoppage-time period could produce a goal.

Cheltenham boss Wade Elliott said: “It was an outstanding performance from the team today.

“Over the past three or four seasons, a Cheltenham performance would be seen as gritty, organised, charismatic, one that carried a threat, and I thought we were all those things today.”

“I am very pleased that we are going home with a point.

“You could see that everybody played their part. There’s a spirit and camaraderie. There’s some tired bodies with wounds, limps and strains. It’s a tough league, and it’s been a tough start, with Saturday and midweek games.

“It will be nice to not have a game until next Saturday, which will give the players time to recover.”

“I thought the substitute assistant was the best we’ve had.”