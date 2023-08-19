Derek Adams revels in Morecambe’s big win over Bradford

Morecambe boss Derek Adams gained sweet revenge over his former club Bradford as his youngsters enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams, who was sacked by the Bantams after less than a season in charge in February 2022 before returning for a second spell with the Shrimps, had plenty to smile about.

Michael Mellon scored twice and JJ McKiernan added another in a one-sided clash.

“I was delighted with the way we managed the game,” he said.

“They are one of the favourites to go up this year, as they have been for so many years, but they couldn’t deal with us and the manner of the victory was fantastic.

“I’m delighted for the players because they gave everything. Bradford changed their formation but no matter how they lined up they never caused us problems because we were strong in and out of possession and were tactically very good.

“We have a lot of young players but they have worked really hard and today typified that.

“There’s not too many times you get a victory like we did today. We scored three and could have had four or five.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said he had no complaints about the result.

He said: “We never looked like we were going to get any foothold in the game and I’m really surprised because I didn’t see it coming.

“We have done pretty well so far this season but today we didn’t really show any threat and they didn’t really have to work hard for their goals.

“I think 3-0 was the correct scoreline because we were flat and just didn’t do the basics correctly and I’ll have to look closely on what we did and more importantly what we didn’t do.”

Mellon was Morecambe’s star man with two goals.

The on-loan Burnley youngster opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute free-kick that beat the wall and flew into Harry Lewis’s bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors tried to ramp up the pace at the start of the second half with Jacob Bedeau forced into a fine block to deny Tyler Smith, before Morecambe midfielder Eli KIng headed a Richie Smallwood corner inches wide of his own goal.

After surviving the pressure the home side doubled their lead with a well worked second when Mellon turned provider to play in JJ McKiernan who drilled a low shot past Lewis from the edge of the area.

The Shrimps sealed the scoring with their first penalty since March 2022 after Kevin McDonald brought down Jake Taylor and Mellon stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way from the spot to seal a fine win.