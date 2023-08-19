Derek Adams revels in Morecambe’s big win over Bradford

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Derek Adams revels in Morecambe’s big win over Bradford

By Press Association
Derek Adams saw off his old side (Richard Sellers/PA)
Derek Adams saw off his old side (Richard Sellers/PA)

Morecambe boss Derek Adams gained sweet revenge over his former club Bradford as his youngsters enjoyed a comfortable 3-0 victory at the Mazuma Stadium.

Adams, who was sacked by the Bantams after less than a season in charge in February 2022 before returning for a second spell with the Shrimps, had plenty to smile about.

Michael Mellon scored twice and JJ McKiernan added another in a one-sided clash.

“I was delighted with the way we managed the game,” he said.

“They are one of the favourites to go up this year, as they have been for so many years, but they couldn’t deal with us and the manner of the victory was fantastic.

“I’m delighted for the players because they gave everything. Bradford changed their formation but no matter how they lined up they never caused us problems because we were strong in and out of possession and were tactically very good.

“We have a lot of young players but they have worked really hard and today typified that.

“There’s not too many times you get a victory like we did today. We scored three and could have had four or five.”

Bantams boss Mark Hughes said he had no complaints about the result.

He said: “We never looked like we were going to get any foothold in the game and I’m really surprised because I didn’t see it coming.

“We have done pretty well so far this season but today we didn’t really show any threat and they didn’t really have to work hard for their goals.

“I think 3-0 was the correct scoreline because we were flat and just didn’t do the basics correctly and I’ll have to look closely on what we did and more importantly what we didn’t do.”

Mellon was Morecambe’s star man with two goals.

The on-loan Burnley youngster opened the scoring with a 22nd-minute free-kick that beat the wall and flew into Harry Lewis’s bottom left-hand corner.

The visitors tried to ramp up the pace at the start of the second half with Jacob Bedeau forced into a fine block to deny Tyler Smith, before Morecambe midfielder Eli KIng headed a Richie Smallwood corner inches wide of his own goal.

After surviving the pressure the home side doubled their lead with a well worked second when Mellon turned provider to play in JJ McKiernan who drilled a low shot past Lewis from the edge of the area.

The Shrimps sealed the scoring with their first penalty since March 2022 after Kevin McDonald brought down Jake Taylor and Mellon stepped up to send Lewis the wrong way from the spot to seal a fine win.