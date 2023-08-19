Dave Challinor challenges Stockport players to take more risks after first win

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Dave Challinor challenges Stockport players to take more risks after first win

By Press Association
Dave Challinor’s Stockport earned their first win of the season (Nigel French/PA)
Dave Challinor’s Stockport earned their first win of the season (Nigel French/PA)

Stockport manager Dave Challinor called on his side to play with more confidence following their narrow 1-0 victory over Barrow.

Louie Barry scored the only goal of the game to earn last season’s beaten play-off finalists their first win of this League Two campaign.

Both sides settled into the game slowly and the lack of quality finishing left it 0-0 until Barry struck in the 66th minute.

Challinor said: “Delighted to get three points, we fully deserve it even if we did make hard work of it in terms of opportunities you create.

“I thought first off, although we had two one-on-ones, we were a bit safe and at times looked a bit scared.

“It’s pointless having players in positions and we expect certain things of them if they’re not going to make use of the ball.

“They reacted really well and got finally what we deserved.”

The County boss said poor results at the start of the season could be why players were not taking as many risks.

“I think we played it safe because of the results beforehand, whether people look at things in the news and in the media, they need to get off it if they do,” he said.

“It’s pointless us being able to trust them if they can’t trust themselves.

“You’ve got to play with a confidence that says I know what my strengths are. We’re not asking them to be overly risky, we’re asking them to do what we know they can do.”

Barrow boss Pete Wild was frustrated with a decision not to send off Stockport’s Kyle Knoyle when he caught Courtney Duffus with a high challenge that forced the visiting player off.

“The challenge isn’t malicious but we all know it’s a red card and you need big decisions to go your way at a ground like this and it just hasn’t for us,” Wild said.

“Courtney Duffus is in hospital, it’s an open gash. We’re going to miss him now through no fault of our own and that compounds the frustration.”

There was a debut for youngster Sean Etaluku, who came on as a substitute.

“Sean fully deserved his appearance today,” Wild added.

“It proves that our B team is not just there for talking about but it’s there to be used.”