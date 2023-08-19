Crawley boss Scott Lindsey says police investigating incident in Gillingham game

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Crawley boss Scott Lindsey says police investigating incident in Gillingham game

By Press Association
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey (Steven Paston/PA)
Crawley Town manager Scott Lindsey (Steven Paston/PA)

Scott Lindsey said police were investigating after Crawley midfielder Ronan Darcy appeared to be hit in the face by Gillingham assistant David Livermore after the end of the match at the Broadfield Stadium.

Livermore, Crawley keeper Corey Addai and Darcy were shown yellow cards by referee Ed Duckworth after the game, which the Gills won 1-0.

When asked to comment about a Crawley player being struck, boss Lindsey said: “I didn’t see it myself but I understand police are investigating.”

Gillingham manager Neil Harris also said he didn’t see the incident but felt it was a case of “handbags”.

An own goal by Crawley defender Harry Ransom five minutes before the break proved the only goal and it continued the Gills’ perfect start to the Sky Bet League Two campaign.

They have now won all four games 1-0 and remain top of league two having not lost to Crawley for nearly 10 years.

The Gills are desperate to make up for their lowest finish in 28 years last season, but Harris thought they were well below their best.

He said: “I thought we were very poor and maybe got something we didn’t deserve.

“I’m trying to manage expectations here but the players won’t let me because they just keep going.”

Lindsey admitted he was desperately disappointed to lose as he felt his men deserved “at least a point”.

Lindsey congratulated his players afterwards as he was “proud” of what they have achieved in such a short space of time.

Crawley wasted a great chance to take an early lead when captain Dom Telford had a penalty saved by Jake Turner, and Lindsey said: “We should have scored for sure but I felt we had enough fuel in the tank to go on and win the game.

“Now I will be seeing how my team will react from a loss. I’m proud of how far we have come.”