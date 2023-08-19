Steve Evans baffled by referee decisions in Stevenage’s loss to Reading

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Steve Evans baffled by referee decisions in Stevenage’s loss to Reading

By Press Association
Stevenage manager Steve Evans criticised referee Anthony Backhouse after he sent off defender Nathan Thompson early on in the 2-0 League One defeat at lowly Reading.

Thompson saw red in only the 22nd minute for his second yellow card and Reading went on to ease past their 10-man opponents with a brace of goals from 20-year-old striker Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan either side of the interval.

Evans said: “We were down to 10 men and we had a few players on yellow cards and Reading had none for similar challenges. It was a mystery to me.

“I think that’s what refereeing provides, isn’t it – mysteries.

“For the second goal, we get beaten by a ball over the top that we wouldn’t normally concede. From then on it’s hard for us. We needed a little break to try to get back in the game.

“If it had stayed 1-0, we could have had a go and thrown a few men forward and gambled a bit. But when it’s 2-0, it’s a pretty much impossible task.

“In the end though, we can’t blame anyone else for the defeat but ourselves.

“But there was a game-changing decision [the red card], wasn’t there, that he [the referee] gets wrong.

“I’ll go and see him but there’s just been decisions that are baffling.”

Reading secured back-to-back home victories having defeated Cheltenham 1-0 on Tuesday.

Manager Ruben Selles said: “Our opponent was a really good team who we knew had had a perfect start to the season.

“We knew we had to match their physicality in certain situations, especially in the set-plays and the long balls.

“We then had to benefit from that with our own transitions. And we had to use our strengths in the game, I think the boys understood that.

“I think they understood perfectly the roles of everyone and so we were very happy with the performance and the three points.

“It is always important to try to get the first goal before half-time.

“But after the sending-off, we had to analyse how Stevenage would adjust to that. It’s not always easy against 10 players.

“One of the things we are learning as a team is what to do when we are facing those situations.

“When the opponent has one less player, we need to keep the ball and force them into some pressing situations. Like for the second goal, when we got that space.

“After that, it was just about keeping our tempo.

“Of course, it was a challenge for our youngsters – as it was in the last game [versus Cheltenham].

“We need to get used to whatever the opponent may propose and how you can match it.”