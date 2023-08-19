Graham Coughlan hails Newport as they bounce back at Forest Green

Manager Graham Coughlan was pleased with Newport’s reaction after they bounced back from a midweek defeat to claim a 3-0 League Two win at Forest Green.

A dominant away performance from the Exiles began after just 13 seconds when Will Evans caught on to a poor misplaced pass by the hosts and he doubled his tally in the 24th minute.

Newport made it three after 87 minutes through an Adam Lewis penalty, while Forest Green were reduced to 10 men after a straight red card for Sean Robertson at the death.

Following a 4-2 defeat at Crewe last time out, Coughlan said: “The lads were very good today. They took some flak from me in the week after Crewe beat us, but they answered me today.

“Let’s hope we don’t have to go toe-to-toe too often as they’re a good group of lads. It’s about being good every week, it’s about consistency.”

Coughlan reserved some praise for Will Evans following his brace, adding: “At times last year I thought Will got carried away with the plaudits.

“His feet are now firmly on the ground and he’s a lovely kid to work with.”

Having already got a relatively-small squad that can be called upon, the Newport boss said: “I have probably got 15 or 16 players to call upon.

“The difficulty is going to be guiding them through 52 games if we count the cups.”

Newport have scored nine and conceded seven in their opening four league games and Coughlan added: “We must be the most exciting team in the country as there are goals galore in our games.”

Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “It was a ridiculously-slow start which I have said to them that I will take full responsibility and I will apologise to the fans now.

“Clearly what we showed them in terms of how they play and how they go long and direct and play behind, obviously it did not drop and that is my job to teach and show them, so they come prepared.”

Rovers made a triple change at the half-time interval to try to fight back.

Horseman added: “People up to this point have worked their socks off and it was probably a game too far for one or two of them.

“We are all in the same boat, Newport are the same. So, there is no excuses. It was more to try and liven us up and give us a goal threat.”

Regarding Sean Robertson’s red card, Horseman said: “Terrible tackle really and I am really disappointed with that because it is such a lack of discipline.”