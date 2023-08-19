Graham Coughlan hails Newport as they bounce back at Forest Green

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Graham Coughlan hails Newport as they bounce back at Forest Green

By Press Association
Graham Coughlan’s Newport beat Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)
Graham Coughlan's Newport beat Forest Green (Simon Galloway/PA)

Manager Graham Coughlan was pleased with Newport’s reaction after they bounced back from a midweek defeat to claim a 3-0 League Two win at Forest Green.

A dominant away performance from the Exiles began after just 13 seconds when Will Evans caught on to a poor misplaced pass by the hosts and he doubled his tally in the 24th minute.

Newport made it three after 87 minutes through an Adam Lewis penalty, while Forest Green were reduced to 10 men after a straight red card for Sean Robertson at the death.

Following a 4-2 defeat at Crewe last time out, Coughlan said: “The lads were very good today. They took some flak from me in the week after Crewe beat us, but they answered me today.

“Let’s hope we don’t have to go toe-to-toe too often as they’re a good group of lads. It’s about being good every week, it’s about consistency.”

Coughlan reserved some praise for Will Evans following his brace, adding: “At times last year I thought Will got carried away with the plaudits.

“His feet are now firmly on the ground and he’s a lovely kid to work with.”

Having already got a relatively-small squad that can be called upon, the Newport boss said: “I have probably got 15 or 16 players to call upon.

“The difficulty is going to be guiding them through 52 games if we count the cups.”

Newport have scored nine and conceded seven in their opening four league games and Coughlan added: “We must be the most exciting team in the country as there are goals galore in our games.”

Forest Green boss David Horseman said: “It was a ridiculously-slow start which I have said to them that I will take full responsibility and I will apologise to the fans now.

“Clearly what we showed them in terms of how they play and how they go long and direct and play behind, obviously it did not drop and that is my job to teach and show them, so they come prepared.”

Rovers made a triple change at the half-time interval to try to fight back.

Horseman added: “People up to this point have worked their socks off and it was probably a game too far for one or two of them.

“We are all in the same boat, Newport are the same. So, there is no excuses. It was more to try and liven us up and give us a goal threat.”

Regarding Sean Robertson’s red card, Horseman said: “Terrible tackle really and I am really disappointed with that because it is such a lack of discipline.”