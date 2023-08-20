Protective boot just a precaution – James Maddison plays down ankle injury

Tottenham playmaker James Maddison has allayed fears over a potential right ankle injury by telling reporters he was wearing a protective boot for “precaution” after the 2-0 victory over Manchester United.

Maddison starred in midfield to help Ange Postecoglou claimed a maiden Premier League win, with Pape Sarr’s first Spurs strike and an own goal by Lisandro Martinez handing the hosts a fine first victory of the season.

Summer signing Maddison completed 90 minutes but was spotted leaving Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on crutches and in a protective boot on Saturday night.

Come on you Effinnn Spurs 🤪🤍 pic.twitter.com/wLPQjwQCiH — James Maddison (@Madders10) August 19, 2023

England international Maddison did suffer a blow to his right ankle during the second half of the United clash when Antony tackled him inside the area.

It was not enough to prevent him finishing the match, but Maddison tried to play down concerns by revealing to the assembled media the protective boot was for “precaution” and he will now aim to recover in time for Saturday’s trip to Bournemouth.