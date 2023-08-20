On this day in 2013: Hope Powell sacked as England boss after 15 years in charge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
On this day in 2013: Hope Powell sacked as England boss after 15 years in charge

By Press Association
Hope Powell spent 15 years as manager of the England women’s team. (Nick Potts/PA)
Hope Powell’s 15-year reign as England head coach came to an end on this day in 2013 as the Football Association decided the time was right “for a fresh outlook”.

Following a successful playing career Powell took on the head coach role in 1998, guiding England to the European Championship final in 2009, where they lost 6-2 to Germany.

The Lionesses, however, crashed out of Euro 2013 at the group stage, taking just one point to finish bottom of Group C as Powell ultimately paid the price for the dismal showing in Sweden.

Regarding the decision, then-FA general secretary Alex Horne said: “Hope deserves a lot of credit for her commitment to developing the national teams over such a long period.

Powell also coached the Great Britain women’s football team at the 2012 Olympics (Nick Potts/PA).

“However, after the disappointment of the recent tournament in Sweden, the Club England board believe the time is right to make a change and for a fresh outlook.”

Mark Sampson was appointed as the full-time successor to Powell, taking over in December 2013 and leading England to third place at the 2015 World Cup and the semi-finals of Euro 2017.

Powell, who also led Great Britain’s women’s football team to the quarter-finals of the 2012 Olympics, went on to spend five years as Brighton boss before taking up a post as technical director at Birmingham in July.