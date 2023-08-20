Live – England take on Spain in Women’s World Cup final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Live – England take on Spain in Women’s World Cup final

By Press Association
Sarina Wiegman is looking for a major championship double with England (Zac Goodwin/PA)
  • Lionesses chasing a major trophy double against Spain.
  • Kick-off at 11am BST in Sydney.
  • Lauren James available after suspension.

0830 – Our reporter Rachel Steinberg is in Sydney for the occasion and is bringing us some pre-match flavour, with both teams having strong support.

0820 – Euro 2022 hero Beth Mead tells Sky Sports: “I’m sure the nerves are setting in and I’m sure they’ll be excited and ready to go, and I’m super excited for them.”

“There’s a lot of experienced players on that bus, a lot who’ve experienced that final last year, and they can share that with the girls who’ve not been there before.

“It’s been a tough tournament to sit there and watch the games when you know you could have been involved if I didn’t have the injury. I’ll be so proud if the girls lift that trophy but a little touch of sadness because I want to be there with them. I know the others will be feeling the same, Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby and the other girls.”

0810 – England men’s captain Harry Kane urged the Lionesses to “bring that trophy home” and James Maddison said they are “putting so many smiles on faces that (they) probably don’t even realise” in a message of support on social media.

Coach Gareth Southgate admitted: “There is of course no advice because you’ve done more than us already!”

0800 – Good morning and welcome to the PA news agency’s Women’s World Cup final blog. Stay here for all the build-up, key match action and post-game reaction as England and Spain clash at a sold-out Stadium Australia.