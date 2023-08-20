Jonathan Rowe keeps scoring run going as Norwich ease past Millwall

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jonathan Rowe keeps scoring run going as Norwich ease past Millwall

By Press Association
Jonathan Rowe scored again for Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)
Jonathan Rowe scored again for Norwich (Mike Egerton/PA)

Norwich maintained their impressive start to the Championship season with a comfortable 3-1 win over Millwall at Carrow Road.

Young winger Jonathan Rowe maintained his record of scoring in every game so far this season to make it 1-0 and further goals from Josh Sargent and Ashley Barnes early in the second half effectively sealed the points.

For the Lions a late strike from substitute Aidomo Emakhu proved little consolation for the big travelling contingent, who expressed their displeasure with manager Gary Rowett during the game.

Norwich have picked up seven points from a possible nine and the quality of their performance suggests there could be plenty to excite the Norwich faithful this season.

The hosts were soon into their stride on a sunny afternoon at Carrow Road and Sargent was only inches wide with a first-time drive after just six minutes.

The pressure continued, with Gabriel Sara’s curling free-kick being tipped around the post by Matija Sarkic, before the Canaries made early dominance count in the 25th minute.

Excellent first-touch passes from first Sara and then Barnes saw the ball fed into the path of Rowe just inside the box and the in-form winger produced a sublime rising finish into the top corner to open the scoring.

Millwall were producing little at the other end, with a blocked shot from Kevin Nisbet their best moment of the first half, and Norwich almost doubled their lead just before the break when Rowe sent a powerful header narrowly wide from Christian Fassnacht’s deep cross.

The Canaries wasted no time in doubling their advantage after the break, Sargent netting his second of the season in the 49th minute.

Millwall were guilty of some poor marking as Sara’s inswinging free-kick came into the box, and the American frontman had little trouble heading past Sarkic, with his close-range effort going in off the far post.

Strike partner Barnes quickly got in on the act, making it 3-0 after 56 minutes following more ragged defending from the Lions.

This time Shaun Hutchinson and Jake Cooper got in each other’s way as they attempted to clear Jack Stacey’s low cross from the right, and the ball fell kindly for Barnes to turn and fire home from just outside the six yard box.

The game fizzled out after that, with the destination of the points clearly decided, although substitute Emakhu tucked home a neat consolation in stoppage time.