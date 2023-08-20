David Martindale urges Livingston to curb gung-ho instincts despite cup triumph

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
David Martindale urges Livingston to curb gung-ho instincts despite cup triumph

By Press Association
David Martindale wants Livingston to manage matches better when ahead (Robert Perry/PA).
David Martindale has urged Livingston to learn to rein in their attacking instincts after watching them reach the quarter-finals of the Viaplay Cup.

An early goal from Joel Nouble and a second-half strike from Cristian Montaño eased the Lions past Championship hopefuls Ayr United with a 2-0 win at Almondvale.

But Martindale reckons his side should have coped better with being two goals ahead in the closing stages, when Jack Bryden passed up a gilt-edged opportunity to get Ayr back into the tie.

He wants his players to temper their natural enthusiasm when wins are within their reach.

He said: “At that point, I’m just looking for them to manage the game a little bit better than what they did.

“If I had a frustration, that’s what it would have been. I’ll speak to the boys about that on Monday morning.

“At some points, we’re away gung-ho. We’re down the left flank, we’re down the right flank and our two number sixes are away joining in on the wings. That’s just down to game management.

“But it’s down to the appetite of the players on the park and it’s kind of in our DNA and how we train and how we coach the players, in terms of the aggression and the intensity.

“But sometimes I would like them just to come off that a little bit at 2-0 and manage the game a bit better.”

Martindale also felt his players should have been more comfortable with taking their early lead.

Jason Holt’s lofted pass was flicked on brilliantly by Kurtis Guthrie and Montaño benefitted to burst to the bye-line. His pinpoint cutback was fired into the net by Nouble from eight yards out.

It was the ideal start for the Premiership hosts, who were bidding to avoid the shock defeat they suffered against Championship opponents Inverness Caley Thistle in last season’s Scottish Cup.

Ayr gave as good as they got throughout but could not find the attacking edge to get themselves back into the tie.

And Montaño sent Livi into the last-eight when he was played through on the left side of the box and shot past Robbie Mutch in the Ayr goal with the aid of a ricochet.

Martindale added: “The second goal brought a lot of confidence to us as a group and we knew at that point the game was ours to lose as long we controlled the game within our shape.”

Meanwhile, Ayr manager Lee Bullen is excited for the future for his side this season, despite the defeat.

The Honest Men defeated St Johnstone in the group stage of the tournament last month and are looking to build on last season’s runners-up spot in the Championship.

Logan Chalmers signed on loan from Dundee United ahead of kick-off and veteran winger Aidan McGeady was making his first start.

Bullen said: “It excites me, the group of players that we’re trying to put together.

“Aiden and Logan are X-factor players. When they’re fully up to speed and I get Jamie Murphy fit then there’s shoots of excitement I think.”