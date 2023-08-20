Today at the World Cup: England fall short as Spain lift trophy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Today at the World Cup: England fall short as Spain lift trophy

By Press Association
England suffered an agonising final defeat (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England suffered an agonising final defeat (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The World Cup drew to a close on Sunday with Spain emerging as the victors with a 1-0 win against England.

Olga Carmona’s first-half strike was enough for Spain to lift their first Women’s World Cup, as the Lionesses achieved a bittersweet second-place finish.

Here the PA news agency takes a look at the final day at the tournament.

Spain triumph in Sydney

Spain won the World Cup
Spain won the World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spain secured the top prize with victory over England at Stadium Australia in Sydney, achieving their first World Cup win.

Carmona’s goal in the 29th minute proved to be the difference after Lucy Bronze lost possession in midfield and the Spanish captain took advantage to tuck the ball into the bottom right corner.

Despite being unable to double their lead through Jennifer Hermoso from the penalty spot, Spain worked hard to see the game out through 13 minutes of added time to be crowned champions.

Aitana Bonmati told the BBC afterwards: “It’s unbelievable, I’m so proud. We have been working a lot of years for this moment and we have the trophy.”

Heartbreak for Lionesses

Spain v England – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Final – Stadium Australia
England missed out on a first-ever World Cup victory (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Spain’s victory marked a heartbreaking loss for England, who were also aiming for a maiden World Cup win after reaching back-to-back finals in a major tournament.

Lauren Hemp had some early chances for the Lionesses before rattling the crossbar in the first half.

Mary Earps made a brilliant low save from Hermoso’s spot-kick to provide more hope for England, but they were unable to find the breakthrough in the final stages.

England boss Sarina Wiegman said post-match: “That’s hard to take now, and of course we did everything, we gave everything, we’ve overcome lots of challenges and today we did everything we could to win.

“It feels really bad, of course, and very disappointed, but still very proud of the team.

“I’m just hurt about this moment. Losing a game and in a final, when you’re in a final you want to win it.”

Earps’ award

Bonmati and Earps
Bonmati and Earps collect their awards (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The England goalkeeper won the Golden Glove award for her performances throughout the tournament.

Earps kept three clean sheets throughout the competition and collected her award post-match alongside Bonmati, who won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament.

The Barcelona midfielder scored three goals and provided two assists to earn the award, with Spain colleague Salma Paralluelo being named the best young player award.

Quote of the Day

Tweet of the Day

Picture of the Day

Spain’s Ona Batlle (right) consoles England’s Lucy Bronze
Spain’s Ona Batlle (right) consoles England’s Lucy Bronze (Zac Goodwin/PA)