Holders Celtic dumped out of Viaplay Cup by Kilmarnock

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Holders Celtic dumped out of Viaplay Cup by Kilmarnock

By Press Association
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins (second left) scores against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)
Kilmarnock’s Marley Watkins (second left) scores against Celtic (Steve Welsh/PA)

Marley Watkins scored the only goal of the game as Kilmarnock sensationally sent holders Celtic spinning out of the Viaplay Cup at Rugby Park.

The big striker converted a Danny Armstrong pass in the 59th minute of a pulsating last-16 tie in which the home side were well-organised and disciplined.

Killie withstood Celtic’s relentless pressure thereafter to complete a remarkable early-season Old Firm double, having beaten Rangers 1-0 on the opening day of the cinch Premiership.

Kilmarnock celebrate Marley Watkins' goal
Kilmarnock celebrate Marley Watkins’ goal (Steve Welsh/PA)

The 1-0 defeat was a bitter and unexpected blow to the treble winners who have won the trophy six times in the previous seven seasons.

Kilmarnock boss Derek McInnes has certainly got his side off to a flying start this season.

After taking four points from six in their opening two Premiership fixtures, Killie were unchanged and confident.

With Cameron Carter-Vickers and Stephen Welsh injured, Brendan Rodgers gave a debut to 23-year-old Sweden defender Gustaf Lagerbielke while there was also a first start for summer signing Odin Thiago Holm.

Lagerbielke conceded an early corner when goalkeeper Joe Hart failed to collect his pass back and Killie defender Corrie Ndaba flicked a Danny Armstrong delivery just over the bar.

Second later at the other end, Hoops striker Kyogo Furuhashi stretched to knock a Holm cross past the post before midfielder Matt O’Riley’s tame shot from inside the box, after a terrific set-up by Furuhashi, was gathered by Kilmarnock keeper Will Dennis.

The ball continued to speed from end to end.

Celtic missed a chance in the 29th minute when Armstrong was robbed by Furuhashi near the touchline and the Japan international raced clear only to see his low drive blocked by Dennis.

Kilmarnock held Celtic at bay
Kilmarnock held Celtic at bay (Steve Welsh/PA)

Killie had an opportunity in the one minute of added time but Ndaba missed the target with a header from Stuart Findlay’s cross.

Celtic looked more purposeful and pacey at the start of the second half but in the 54th minute it was Hart who had to make a terrific save from Kyle Magennis’ drive from 16 yards.

However, when Celtic defender Greg Taylor was off the pitch getting treatment on a face knock, Killie took the lead.

Strong-running Watkins picked out Armstrong with a pass at the edge of the Celtic box and when he made space to send the ball back across the penalty area, the Killie striker had followed in to knock home from a few yards out.

Rodgers soon replaced Holm and Liel Abada with David Turnbull and Yang Hyun-jun and the travelling Hoops fans urged them forward.

Kilmarnock remained dogged and determined as they became penned into their own half.

Watkins made way for Kyle Vassell with Celtic’s Sead Haksabanovic on for O’Riley.

It was mostly backs-to-the-wall defending for the home side with midfielder Brad Lyons throwing himself in front of Yang’s shot to take the ball over the bar for another corner which Killie defended.

And after seven minutes of added time, they had held on for a stunning victory.