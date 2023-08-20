Zharnel Hughes joins British 100m medallists after taking bronze in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Zharnel Hughes joins British 100m medallists after taking bronze in Budapest

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes celebrates after taking bronze (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes celebrates after taking bronze (Martin Rickett/PA)

Zharnel Hughes has become the first British man to win an individual 100m sprint medal at the worlds in 20 years after taking bronze following a photo finish in Budapest.

Here, the PA news agency looks at Great Britain’s previous male sprint medal winners at the World Championships.

Linford Christie, bronze, 1987

The future Olympic champion claimed 100m bronze at the World Championships in Rome.

He ran 10.14 seconds as Carl Lewis eventually took the gold two years later after winner Ben Johnson of Canada was disqualified for steroid use.

Yet Christie was unable to make the podium four years later, coming fourth in Tokyo.

Linford Christie, gold, 1993

Linford Christie defends title/Gothenberg
Christie won the 1993 title in Germany (John Giles/PA)

Christie became world champion a year after his Olympic triumph in Barcelona.

He beat the USA’s Andre Cason into silver in Stuttgart and set a new British record of 9.87 seconds in the process.

It was a record which stood for 30 years until Hughes broke it by running 9.83 seconds in New York in June.

Dwain Chambers, 1999

World Athletics/100m Chambers
Chambers won bronze in Seville (Neil Munns/PA)

At just 21 Chambers, at the time, became the youngest world championship 100m medallist.

Maurice Greene won in 9.80 seconds as Chambers came through to take bronze in a personal best of 9.97 seconds.

Four years later he received a two-year ban after testing positive for THG, a banned performance-enhancing drug.

Darren Campbell, 2003

Darren Campbell celebrates 3rd place
Campbell celebrates his bronze in Paris (David Giles/PA)

Campbell, until recently GB relay coach, had already won 200m Olympic silver the year before arriving in Paris.

Kim Collins took the title in 10.08 seconds with Campbell just 0.01 seconds behind.

Yet there was disappointment for Campbell in the 200m as he finished fourth.