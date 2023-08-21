The sporting weekend in pictures

England’s dream of lifting a first World Cup was dashed at the final hurdle after Olga Carmona’s first-half strike proved enough to secure Spain a 1-0 victory in Sydney.

Katarina Johnson-Thompson won gold in the heptathlon at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest, where British team-mate Zharnel Hughes took bronze in the 100 metres.

In the Premier League, Brighton top the early table on goal difference from champions Manchester City after thrashing Wolves, while Everton slumped to the bottom following a 4-0 loss at Aston Villa.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best images from the weekend’s sporting action.

England’s Lucy Bronze appears dejected at the end of the FIFA Women’s World Cup final, won by Spain in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

England goalkeeper Mary Earps celebrates after saving a penalty from Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso (right) during the FIFA Women’s World Cup final in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Katarina Johnson-Thompson competes in the long jump on her way to winning heptathlon gold in the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Matthias Schrader/AP)

Great Britain’s Zharnel Hughes (third from right) takes bronze in the men’s 100m final on day two of the World Athletics Championships in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Aston Villa’s Lucas Digne is tackled by Everton’s Nathan Patterson during the Premier League match at Villa Park (David Davies/PA)

Liverpool’s Luis Diaz with the ball covering his face during the Premier League match against Bournemouth at Anfield (Peter Byrne/PA)

England’s Anthony Watson (left) is tackled during the Summer Nations Series match against Ireland at the Aviva Stadium, Dublin (Niall Carson/PA)

South Africa’s Francois Mostert wins a lineout during the Summer Nations Series match against Wales at the Principality Stadium, Cardiff (David Davies/PA)

Daniel Brown and Alexa Pano after winning the men’s and women’s events at the ISPS Handa World Invitational (Peter Morrison/PA)

Barcelona’s Ferran Torres celebrates his side’s second goal during their La Liga win over Cadiz (Joan Monfort/AP)