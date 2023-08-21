The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

The thrills, shocks and many brilliant moments of the World Cup in pictures

By Press Association
Spain won the Women World Cup following a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain won the Women World Cup following a 1-0 victory over England in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)

The Women’s World Cup has offered thrills, shocks and brilliant individual moments during the biggest competition in its 32-year history.

The tournament, which began on July 20, has seen 32 nations compete in Australia and New Zealand, with many writing their names into women’s football folklore.

Spain lifted the World Cup for the first time in their history after Olga Carmona’s goal proved the difference against England in Sydney on Sunday.

Here, the PA news agency looks at the pictures which have captured the essence of the World Cup.

Australia opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium
Australia opened their campaign with a 1-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in a sold-out Sydney Football Stadium (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Georgia Stanway's retaken penalty was enough for England to edge past Haiti in their World Cup opener
Georgia Stanway’s retaken penalty was enough for England to edge past Haiti in their World Cup opener (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Chloe Kelly stopped for photos with fans after a training session at Central Coast Stadium
England’s Chloe Kelly stopped for photos with fans after a training session at Central Coast Stadium (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Canada v Republic of Ireland – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Group B – Perth Rectangular Stadium
Katie McCabe (centre) scored the Republic of Ireland’s first goal at a Women’s World Cup in a 2-1 defeat to Canada (PA)
Australia fans were put through a range of emotions while watching a screening of the 3-2 Group B defeat to Nigeria
Australia fans were put through a range of emotions while watching a screening of the 3-2 Group B defeat to Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England’s Lauren James scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark
England’s Lauren James scored the only goal in a 1-0 win over Denmark (Zac Goodwin/PA)
However, the result was overshadowed by Keira Walsh picking up an injury
However, the result was overshadowed by Keira Walsh sustaining an injury (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Vera Pauw's Ireland claimed their first point in a draw with Nigeria
Vera Pauw’s Ireland claimed their first point in a draw with Nigeria (Isabel Infantes/PA)
China fans gathered ahead of the Group D match against England at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide
China fans gathered ahead of the Group D match against England at the Hindmarsh Stadium in Adelaide (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James (centre left) inspired England to a 6-1 win
However, they had little to celebrate on the pitch as James (centre left) inspired England to a 6-1 win (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Republic of Ireland fans gathered in Dublin to welcome their team home
Republic of Ireland fans gathered in Dublin to welcome their team home (Damien Eagers/PA)
England were handed a boost when Walsh returned to training ahead of the knockout rounds
England were handed a boost when Walsh returned to training ahead of the knockout rounds (Zac Goodwin/PA)
England fans gathered at Brisbane Stadium for the last-16 clash with Nigeria
England fans gathered at Brisbane Stadium for the last-16 clash with Nigeria (Zac Goodwin/PA)
The Lionesses rode their luck during a tense encounter
The Lionesses rode their luck during a tense encounter (Zac Goodwin/PA)
James was sent off for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie
James was sent off for standing on Nigeria’s Michelle Alozie (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England v Nigeria – FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023 – Round of 16 – Brisbane Stadium
England eventually prevailed on penalties, with Kelly scoring the winning spot-kick (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Back home, many England fans gathered in pubs to watch the quarter-final against Colombia
Back home, many England fans gathered in pubs to watch the quarter-final against Colombia (Aaron Chown/PA)
The Lionesses found themselves trailing to Leicy Santos' goal
The Lionesses found themselves trailing to Leicy Santos’ goal (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren Hemp levelled the scores
Lauren Hemp levelled the scores (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Before Alessia Russo grabbed the winner to send England to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final
Before Alessia Russo grabbed the winner to send England to their third consecutive World Cup semi-final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Australia captured the nation's hearts on their way to a semi-final on home soil
Australia captured the nation’s hearts on their way to a semi-final on home soil (Isabel Infantes/PA)
But their run was ended by England, as Hemp inspired a 3-1 win to take the Lionesses to a first World Cup final
But their run was ended by England, as Hemp inspired a 3-1 win to take the Lionesses to a first World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spain await in the final after they beat Sweden in the last four
Spain await in the final after they beat Sweden in the last four (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain fans show their support before the World Cup final
Spain fans show their support before the World Cup final (Isabel Infantes/PA)
England players walk on the pitch before the World Cup final
England players walk on the pitch before the final (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lucy Bronze sits on a ball during the warm-up in Sydney
Lucy Bronze sits on a ball during the warm-up in Sydney (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain players huddle together on the pitch before kick-off
Spain players huddle together on the pitch before kick-off (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren Hemp, right, rattled the crossbar in the first half
Lauren Hemp, right, rattled the crossbar in the first half (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the final in the 29th minute
Olga Carmona scored the only goal of the final in the 29th minute (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Mary Earps saves a penalty from Jennifer Hermoso
Mary Earps saves a penalty from Jennifer Hermoso (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Lauren James had an effort saved by Catalina Coll late on
Lauren James had an effort saved by Catalina Coll late on (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Alex Greenwood needed a bandage wrapped around her head following a stray knee by Salma Paralluelo
Alex Greenwood needed a bandage wrapped around her head following a stray knee by Salma Paralluelo (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain prevailed to lift the World Cup for the first time
Spain prevailed to lift the World Cup for the first time (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Captain Carmona lifts the Women's World Cup
Captain Carmona lifts the Women’s World Cup (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates with the World Cup winners
Queen Letizia of Spain celebrates with the World Cup winners (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmati, left, poses alongside Golden Glove recipient Earps with their awards
Golden Ball winner Aitana Bonmati, left, poses alongside Golden Glove recipient Earps with their awards (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Salma Paralluelo was presented the FIFA Best Young Player award
Salma Paralluelo was presented the FIFA Best Young Player award (Zac Goodwin/PA)