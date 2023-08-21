England pair Lauren Hemp and Lauren James among stars of the World Cup

The 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup came to a close with Spain securing the top prize with a 1-0 win against England.

A month’s worth of action has seen a tournament packed with plenty of standout players from different countries.

Here, the PA news agency’s Reuben Rosso-Powell looks at five star players who have shone the brightest during the competition.

Linda Caicedo, Colombia

Linda Caicedo, left, was instrumental in Colombia’s World Cup campaign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The 18-year-old had a breakout tournament and her two goals and an assist played an important role in Colombia advancing into the quarter-finals. Her stunning strike against Germany will no doubt be a contender for goal of the tournament.

Amanda Ilestedt

Amanda Ilestedt has been a aerial threat for Sweden this summer Down Under (Tim Goode/PA)

Centre-back Ilestedt has been an unlikely top scorer for her nation this summer having netted an impressive four goals from Sweden’s dominant set-pieces which helped her side reach the semi-finals. Her performances earned her the Bronze Ball Award at the end of the tournament.

Lauren Hemp, England

Lauren Hemp put England ahead against Australia in the semi-finals (Isabel Infantes/PA)

Hemp scored important goals at crucial times for Sarina Wiegman’s England, including an equaliser in the Lionesses’ quarter-final victory over Colombia and putting them back in front against Australia in the semi-final. The Manchester City forward had England’s best chance of the final against Spain, rattling the crossbar in the first half.

Hinata Miyazawa, Japan

Hinata Miyazawa celebrates after scoring against Zambia (John Cowpland/AP)

Miyazawa won the Golden Boot with five goals and was at the forefront of Japan’s free-flowing attacking football which dominated the early stages before they fell to Sweden in the quarter-finals.

Lauren James, England

Lauren James starred for England in the group stages before her quarter-final dismissal (Zac Goodwin/PA)

James shone in the early stages of the tournament and gained plaudits for her memorable display against China. The Chelsea winger scored three goals and provided three assists in total before seeing red in England’s last-16 victory over Nigeria but returned from suspension as a substitute in the second half of Sunday’s final.