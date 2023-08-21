Bethany England calls for more investment in next generation of Lionesses

England forward Bethany England has called for stakeholders to invest in the next generation of Lionesses to ensure her side’s historic World Cup run does not amount to a one-off.

Sunday’s 1-0 loss to Spain in the Sydney final meant England’s women under Sarina Wiegman came just short of bringing a World Cup trophy home for the first time since Sir Alf Ramsey and his men were crowned world champions in 1966.

Second was still a best-ever result for the Lionesses in a global showpiece, beating the bronze medal from eight years ago in Canada, and Spurs striker England is determined for the moment to live on as part of a lasting legacy.

It's been an amazing year and we're so proud of our journey – making history on and off the pitch. We've truly felt your support from back home and here with us in Australia. THANK YOU! Your #Lionesses ❤️ pic.twitter.com/gQbTlpu9nB — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 20, 2023

She agreed knowing this summer’s campaign would still inspire millions of young people was a “huge comfort”, adding: “Everyone wanted us to win, we wanted us to win and we didn’t, but hopefully we’ve still been able to show that we can do it, we can get there.

“Hopefully this opportunity will come round again but I think for everyone that we have inspired, everyone that’s stuck with us along the way, everyone that’s supported us, I can’t be more thankful for them.

“Hopefully again, more funding, everything gets pumped into grassroots because the talent’s there, you’ve got to go and find it and I think for us we’ve shown that we can compete at major tournaments and get all the way so the more we can help the younger generations for the future the better.”

The 29-year-old was part of the squad that last summer lifted the Euro 2022 trophy at Wembley, a first major tournament triumph for the Lionesses, though England did not feature in a single minute of the competition.

Bethany England featured in five of England’s seven matches (Isabel Infantes/PA)

She was more involved in the World Cup, playing 56 minutes as a substitute across five of the Lionesses’ seven matches.

In January, England took a big risk when she left Chelsea after seven years to join Tottenham, where she hoped to get more playing time and impress back-to-back European championship-winning boss Wiegman enough to earn a ticket to Australia.

Like the rest of her team-mates, England, who ended the season with the third-most goals in the Women’s Super League, admits “it’s sad” not to have gone all the way in the World Cup, but added: “A lot of emotions. We’ve come so far, we’ve been together now nine weeks on the road and I think everyone can hold their heads high. We gave everything.

“Unfortunately, we fell at the last hurdle but ultimately I think everyone should be more than proud of what they have achieved. We’ve made history already. Hopefully we’ve continued to inspire the nation.”

Days after England and her team-mates secured their European title last summer, the Lionesses wrote a letter to then-Conservative leadership candidates Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak demanding an equal PE provision for girls and boys after learning that, according to Football Association (FA) data, only 63 per cent of schools offered girls’ football in lessons.

Their campaign paid off on International Women’s Day in March, when the government announced that girls would be granted equal access to all school sport as part of a package of measures backed by over £600 million in funding over the following two academic years.

Lucy Frazer is hopeful girls football will increase in schools (Victoria Jones/PA)

Nearly six months after that pledge, Culture Secretary Lucy Frazer, speaking in Sydney, told the PA news agency the government is optimistic that a universal offering would be achieved by the end of that period.

She said: “We made a massive investment and commitment in making sure that young girls in school can play the games that they want to, just like the boys.

“We will be monitoring how schools are taking that up, because we really want to ensure that there is equality for boys and girls in school, whether they want to play football or cricket or any other sport.

“I’m confident that we will achieve our target because it is really important that we get more girls involved in sport.”

A moment to reflect before beginning our journey home. We caught up with Sarina Wiegman to look back on our historic @FIFAWWC adventure, yesterday's final against Spain, your amazing support and the legacy of this tournament. pic.twitter.com/mBkbufi6oA — Lionesses (@Lionesses) August 21, 2023

The Prime Minister and FA president Prince William were criticised for not travelling to Sydney to watch Sunday’s unprecedented encounter, with some arguing the pair would have definitely made the journey if Gareth Southgate’s men were to find themselves in a World Cup final.

The Prime Minister, Prince of Wales and King Charles sent remote messages of support, and Frazer was insistent that Sunak “feels very passionately about the women’s game.”

Whether that enthusiasm will ultimately translate into additional earmarked government funding and investment at the end of the initial two-year commitment remains less clear, with Frazer adding: “What the Lionesses have done is set in train a massive legacy where we’ve seen significant investment going already.

“But of course further investment is considered at appropriate points in the spending review cycles.”