Who will win the frantic battle for the final two Super League play-off slots?

By Press Association
Matt Dufty’s (centre) Warrington hope to win the race to the play-offs (Richard Sellers/PA)
Catalans Dragons became the first club to secure their place in the Betfred Super League play-offs on Saturday after their win over Leigh.

With Wigan, St Helens and Leigh more or less secure in the top four, and Castleford and Wakefield embroiled in their own exclusive battle to beat the drop, the PA news agency takes a look at the increasingly-frantic battle for the final two play-off slots.

Warrington

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Warrington must snap a seven-match losing streak (Richard Sellers/PA)

Pld 22; Pts 22; GD +21
Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Hull FC (A); Sep 2, Castleford (H); Sep 8, Salford (A); Sep 15, St Helens (H); Sep 22, Huddersfield (A).
Wire were unlucky to slip to a seventh-straight league loss on Sunday and the momentum is against them heading into the final weeks.
Key man: Matt Dufty
Prediction: 7th

Salford

Salford Red Devils v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – AJ Bell Stadium
Marc Sneyd hopes to boot Salford into the post-season (Richard Sellers/PA)

22/22/-3
Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Wakefield (H); Sep 1, Wigan (A); Sep 8, Warrington (H); Sep 15, Hull KR (A); Sep 22, Catalans (H).
Friday’s big win at Huddersfield raised hopes for Paul Rowley’s side but they face arguably the toughest run-in of the lot and are likely to come up short.
Key man: Marc Sneyd
Prediction: 8th

Hull KR

Hull Kingston Rovers v Leigh Leopards – Betfred Challenge Cup – Final – Wembley
Hull KR can rebound from their Challenge Cup heartbreak (Nigel French/PA)

22/22/-23
Remaining fixtures: Aug 25, Leigh (H); Sep 1, Catalans (H); Sep 8, Huddersfield (A); Sep 15, Salford (H); Sep 22, Wakefield (A).
Willie Peters’ men are tough enough to rouse themselves from their Challenge Cup pain and take advantage of a favourable run-in to secure their top-six slot.
Key man: Elliot Minchella
Prediction: 5th

Leeds

Leeds Rhinos v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – Headingley Stadium
Cameron Smith (right) can lead Leeds into the play-offs (Richard Sellers/PA)

22/20/+59
Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Huddersfield (A); Sep 2, Hull FC (A); Sep 8, Wigan (H); Sep 16, Catalans (A); Sep 22, Castleford (H).
Despite a chaotic campaign, few would dare bet against the Rhinos summoning a customary late-season surge and their favourable points advantage could make all the difference.
Key man: Cameron Smith
Prediction: 6th

Hull FC

Hull KR v Hull FC – Betfred Super League – Sewell Group Craven Park
Tony Smith’s Hull FC have left their play-off bid too late (Richard Sellers/PA)

22/20/-81
Remaining fixtures: Aug 26, Warrington (H); Sep 2, Leeds (H); Sep 8, Castleford (A); Sep 16, Huddersfield (H); Sep 22, St Helens (A).
Tony Smith’s side are another to show signs of emerging from a forgettable campaign but even the best run-in of the lot is likely to leave them agonisingly short.
Key man: Jake Clifford
Prediction: 9th

Huddersfield

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves – Betfred Super League – The John Smith’s Stadium
Chris McQueen has been central to Huddersfield’s improvement (Mike Egerton/PA)

22/18/-80
Remaining fixtures: Aug 27, Leeds (H); Sep 1, Leigh (A); Sep 8, Hull KR (H); Sep 16, Hull FC (A); Sep 22, Warrington (H).
Ian Watson’s men are another to show signs of improvement but Friday’s loss at Salford effectively ended their hopes of muscling in on the post-season party.
Key man: Chris McQueen
Prediction: 10th