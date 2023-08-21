Spain captain Olga Carmona dedicates World Cup triumph to late father

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Spain captain Olga Carmona dedicates World Cup triumph to late father

By Press Association
Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup success to her later father (Isabel Infantes/PA)
Spain skipper Olga Carmona has dedicated her World Cup triumph to her late father after firing the nation to victory over England.

The 23-year-old learned that her father had died after scoring the only goal in Sunday’s 1-0 victory over the Lionesses in Sydney.

Real Madrid defender Carmona said in a tweet on Monday: “I have no words to thank you for all your love.

“Yesterday was the best and the worst day of my life.

“I know that you would like to see me enjoy this historic moment – that is why I will be with my companions – so that from wherever you are, you know that this star is also yours, dad.”

Carmona struck 29 minutes into the game at Stadium Australia to hand Spain their first World Cup triumph at the expense of Sarina Wiegman’s England, sparking delirious celebrations on and off the pitch.

However, the heart-breaking news of her father’s death was confirmed by Real and the Spanish football federation (RFEF) hours later.

Carmona herself then took to social media to pay tribute to him, writing: “And without knowing it, I had my star before the game started.

“I know that you have given me the strength to achieve something unique.

“I know that you have been watching me tonight and that you are proud of me. Rest in peace, dad.”