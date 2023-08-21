Michael Beale admits midfielder Ianis Hagi could leave Rangers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Michael Beale admits midfielder Ianis Hagi could leave Rangers

By Press Association
Ianis Hagi, right, featured against Morton on Saturday (Jane Barlow/PA)
Rangers manager Michael Beale admits Ianis Hagi’s future could be up for discussion before the transfer deadline after the midfielder dropped out of the club’s Champions League squad.

The Romanian will not feature in the play-offs against PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old has only made two substitute appearances this season, coming on in the 89th minute against Servette at Ibrox and playing 33 minutes in Saturday’s 2-1 Viaplay Cup win against Morton.

Rabbi Matondo has replaced him in Rangers’ European squad while fit-again Ben Davies comes in for Ridvan Yilmaz, who is the only absentee through injury but will return to training later this week.

Beale said ahead of the first leg at Ibrox on Tuesday: “Ben comes back into the group, Yilmaz is not fit, and I feel that Rabbi in the last couple of weeks has shown a good face in terms of his speed and directness, and we may need that over the two legs.

“No issue with Ianis. Ianis, as he put in his own words, is very happy when he’s playing football and he missed football for a year.

“He wants to play as a starter week in, week out, so it may be that between now and the end of the window we look at that.

“I thought he did well when he came into the game at the weekend.”

Hagi has only made four starts since returning from a serious knee injury in January.

Beale added: “He missed a year and I brought Ianis back into the team last year very early in his rehab. It was clear at that moment that he wasn’t ready.

Ianis Hagi wants regular game time (Steve Welsh/PA)

“Over the summer he has worked very hard to be fit. I wouldn’t say he is at optimal fitness right now and I think the conversation with us has always been very honest. He is a player I have a strong relationship with on a personal level.

“His desire is that he wants to be a main starter and start every game and no-one has that guarantee here at Rangers. He is competing with Todd Cantwell for that role and Sam Lammers, while Tom Lawrence is now returning.

“So it’s more about what he needs after being out for a year with an ACL.

“Those conversations are around options Ianis and his agent have been looking at for the last week or so. In the background there has been a lot going on.”