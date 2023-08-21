Statistics show Spain were worthy World Cup winners

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Statistics show Spain were worthy World Cup winners

By Press Association
Spain’s attacking strength and collective quality secured their World Cup triumph (Zac Goodwin/PA)
Spain’s attacking strength and collective quality secured their World Cup triumph (Zac Goodwin/PA)

Spain produced dominant performances throughout the World Cup as they saw off England to lift the trophy for the first time.

Beaten Lionesses manager Sarina Wiegman said after Sunday’s final that “you have to give credit to Spain, over the tournament they played the best football,” and her words are borne out by the statistics.

Here, the PA news agency looks at how the cup was won.

Spanish style

Olga Carmona, right, scores against England
Olga Carmona, right, scores Spain’s 18th and final goal of the tournament (Alessandra Tarantino/AP)

Spain’s 157 shots at goal were by far the most at the tournament – semi-finalists Australia, with a round 100, were the only other team in three figures.

They also ranked top on a ‘per 90 minutes’ basis with 18.9, narrowly ahead of Brazil’s 18.3, and gave up only 5.2 per 90 at the other end – a figured bettered by only the United States (3.5) and New Zealand (5.0).

They ranked only ninth for accuracy with 36 per cent of their shots on target, and 11th in conversion rate at 11 per cent, but their dominance of games meant that was enough for victory and their 6.7 shots on target per 90 still led the way.

FIFA’s official statistics show them with 169 completed ball progressions, when no other country reached three figures, and 1,008 line-breaks – England were next at a distant 884 while 121.4 per 90 minutes is 15 more than any other team.

They completed more passes, 4,002, than any other country even attempted, with England’s 3,963 attempts second to La Roja’s 4,622 as the Spanish system so familiar in the men’s game was executed to perfection by their women as well.

Spain’s 44 take-ons completed was almost double the next-best tally of 24 by France and Australia – though they were behind group-stage victims Portugal, Italy and Germany on a per-90 basis. Forward Salma Paralluelo alone managed 10.

Show of strength

Cata Coll, left, and Salma Paralluelo celebrate Spain's World Cup win
Cata Coll, left, and Salma Paralluelo were two of the emerging stars of Spain’s win (Abbie Parr/AP)

Spain won every game but one and gave playing time to 22 of their 23 squad members, with only third-choice goalkeeper Enith Salon not used as Cata Coll replaced Misa Rodriguez between the posts after the group stage.

Defender Irene Paredes was the only player to play every minute as they demonstrated the depth of their options, even in the absence of 12 of the 15 players who last year withdrew from selection amid a dispute with the national federation.

Ona Batlle, Mariona Caldentey and player of the tournament Aitana Bonmati were the only members of ‘Las 15’ present in Australia and New Zealand as the likes of young player of the tournament Paralluelo, the previously uncapped Coll and final goalscorer Olga Carmona emerged to play key roles.

England performed creditably in the face of their own absences but may have ultimately been undone by the lack of options available to Wiegman.

From last year’s European Championship-winning squad, captain Leah Williamson, Golden Boot winner Beth Mead and Fran Kirby were ruled out by injuries and Jill Scott and record scorer Ellen White have retired.

Midfield lynchpin Keira Walsh missed a game and a half with a knee injury and emerging star Lauren James served a two-match ban but despite that, Wiegman used only 17 of the 23 players at her disposal and made only 20 substitutions.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps, captain Millie Bright and fellow defender Alex Greenwood played every minute as Lotte Wubben-Moy, Esme Morgan, Jordan Nobbs and Katie Robinson went unused along with back-up keepers Hannah Hampton and Ellie Roebuck. Niamh Charles, Laura Coombs and Bethany England also did not start any games.