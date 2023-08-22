Carney Chukwuemeka set for six-week absence following knee surgery

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Carney Chukwuemeka set for six-week absence following knee surgery

By Press Association
Carney Chukwuemeka will be out for six weeks after undergoing kneed surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)
Carney Chukwuemeka will be out for six weeks after undergoing kneed surgery (Mike Egerton/PA)

Carney Chukwuemeka has undergone surgery on the knee injury he sustained playing for Chelsea against West Ham on Sunday.

The PA news agency understands the 19-year-old, who scored his first goal for the club in their 3-1 defeat at the London Stadium, will be out for around six weeks.

The former Aston Villa midfielder struggled for game time last season after joining 12 months ago for £20million, but has started both of Mauricio Pochettino’s first two Premier League games in charge.

He had surgery on Monday night after being withdrawn 15 minutes from the end of his side’s loss in east London, the first defeat of Pochettino’s tenure.

Earlier, he had equalised Nayef Aguerd’s headed goal when he cut inside and crashed an unstoppable right-footed drive past goalkeeper Alphonse Areola.

It was his first goal in 17 appearances in all competitions since arriving at Stamford Bridge.

The Hammers went on to win it in the second half with goal from Michail Antonio and a penalty from Lucas Paqueta, after Enzo Fernandez had a penalty saved for the visitors.