Promising defender Lewis Hall joins Newcastle on season-long loan from Chelsea

Lewis Hall has joined Newcastle on a season-long loan from Chelsea with the option for a permanent deal for the defender.

The clubs have been in negotiations over a move for the 18-year-old academy graduate since last week, with Eddie Howe’s side having come in with an initial offer of £28million.

The PA news agency understands that should Newcastle choose to make the deal permanent in a year’s time, the deal will include an additional £7m in possible add-ons plus a sell-on fee owed to Chelsea should he later depart.

Hall agreed a new six-year contract to stay at Stamford Bridge earlier in August but Newcastle’s interest has persuaded the Blues to part company with a player who made 11 first-team appearances last season, including nine in the Premier League.

In a difficult season for the club, the teenager’s integration into the senior set-up was one of a few bright spots, with one of his most impressive performances coming against his new side in a 1-1 draw on the last day of the season.

His first start had come in a 1-0 defeat at St James’ Park in November, playing 73 minutes before being substituted, and after impressing interim boss Frank Lampard he went on to start in each of Chelsea’s final four games of the season.

Eddie Howe has seen five new faces come through the door at Newcastle (Nick Potts/PA)

He first joined the club aged eight and progressed through the academy set-up before making his first-team debut under former manager Thomas Tuchel in a 5-1 win against Chesterfield in the FA Cup third round in January 2022 aged just 17, making him the youngest player to appear for the club in the competition.

During Chelsea’s injury crisis that struck immediately following last year’s World Cup he was pressed into action as an emergency midfielder, enduring a difficult game as the team were dumped out of the FA Cup 4-0 by Manchester City in January.

He becomes Newcastle’s fifth singing of the season as they prepare to make their first appearance in the Champions League since 2003.