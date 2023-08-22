Josh Kerr ready to shock ‘very beatable’ 1500m favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Josh Kerr ready to shock ‘very beatable’ 1500m favourite Jakob Ingebrigtsen

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr and Norway’s Jakob Ingebrigsten will face each other again on Wednesday. (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr is ready to face off with Jakob Ingebrigtsen and emulate world champion Jake Wightman.

The 25-year-old believes the 1500m Olympic champion can be beaten at the World Championships just like in Eugene 13 months ago.

Defending champion Wightman is out injured having stunned Norway’s Ingebrigtsen last year and Kerr, who won Olympic bronze two years ago, is aiming for another shock in Wednesday’s final in Budapest.

“He’s human like everyone else. I definitely think he’s very beatable but I don’t think that’s a given,” he said.

“You have got to be on your best day. Do I think he’s one of the best 1500m runners ever? Yes I do but I don’t think he’s unbeatable on any day, especially in a world final, with the pressure on and no mistakes allowed to be made.

Neil Gourley
Neil Gourley will also run in the final (Martin Rickett/PA)

“I’m in the best spot to give a go at him but even if you are in the best shape of your life, you are not owed anything.

“I think it is the most people we have had under 3.30. Even though I’ve been putting in the hard yards, putting in the percentages, you have got to go out and perform.

“That is something he does very consistently but, again, like he showed last year there are vulnerable spots. I’ve just got to commit when I need to and I don’t think anyone is unbeatable on a day. Especially if you put the hard yards in.”

Kerr is joined in the final by team-mate Neil Gourley, although Elliot Giles failed to qualify.

“It’s an amazing era to be in in the UK. You have had that golden era (Seb Coe, Steve Ovett and Steve Cram),” added Kerr.

“That’s what we continue to get compared to but if we can rack these medals up from multiple different people, we have all got our individual medals from different championships. That’s what we are here to do. We will continue to do that.”