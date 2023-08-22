Lionesses return home after World Cup – Tuesday’s sporting social

Sports stars and clubs across the world continue to provide an insight into their lives on social media.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the best examples from August 22.

Football

The Lionesses returned home and vowed to come back stronger.

We created history but we wanted more. So much more. This tournament has brought some unbelievable highs but ultimately we fell just short. Thank you so much for the support back home and in Australia we felt you. It’ll hurt for a while but we’ll come back even stronger. Proud🤍 pic.twitter.com/tSO5gx7K99 — Lauren Hemp (@lauren__hemp) August 22, 2023

Thankyou lioness fans for your support this summer.It’s been an incredible journey and I feel so proud to be apart of this https://t.co/xmLWFFuMse’s special believe me.Heartbroken we couldn’t get over the line but immensely proud of what we have achieved. More to come🥈 pic.twitter.com/iFwwoD2MGJ — Ellie Roebuck (@ellieroebuck) August 22, 2023

So, the last 9 weeks… Thank you deeply, for all the support and messages. Despite falling short at the very end, It’s been an absolute dream. WC SILVER MEDAL. Endless love! Proud of this group of players & staff. We’ll be back Lionessing very soon! ❤️ — Georgia Stanway (@StanwayGeorgia) August 22, 2023

Nothing but absoloute pride to have been part of this incredible team. Couldn't have asked for a better group of staff and players to experience my first World Cup with. Thanks to everyone for the incredible support we have been given, we felt the love since game one🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🦁 pic.twitter.com/Cy1YgTy9jQ — Jess Carter (@_JessCarter) August 22, 2023

So proud of our WC journey. It's a truly amazing group and I feel so grateful to have shared the experience with everyone here, creating lifelong memories on and off the pitch. The support for the team has been overwhelming and we'll use to it carry us further, THANK YOU ❤️ https://t.co/mri8FwVlkd pic.twitter.com/xjUs6rLRsp — Esme Morgan (@_esmemorgan) August 22, 2023

Peter Crouch had a win.

Big scalp on the golf course today @DennisOBrien10 and me taking down @StephenMiron and @dragonjones 👌🏼 pic.twitter.com/q0oJFRMzPA — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) August 22, 2023

Cricket

Alex Hartley called it a day.

It’s time… to say goodbye to cricket. Three more games to go with the Fire girls first. 🫶🏼 pic.twitter.com/mAZLXx5C5R — Alexandra Hartley (@AlexHartley93) August 22, 2023

Formula One

George Russell was ready to return to action.

"Feeling refreshed and ready to go." Checking in with @GeorgeRussell63 on his first day back in Brackley. 😊 pic.twitter.com/EH6gOFbq6Y — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) August 22, 2023

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz were on the water.

Postcards from the summer break ☀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/7fs7fcQVgY — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) August 22, 2023

Snooker

Six-time world champion Steve Davis turned 66.

Happy birthday, @SteveSnooker! Hope you have a great day 💪🐐 What is your favourite Steve Davis moment? pic.twitter.com/AAbFB780md — World Snooker Tour (@WeAreWST) August 22, 2023

Gymnastics

Max Whitlock returned.