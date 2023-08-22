Mary Earps questions Nike statement about lack of her England jerseys on sale

Mary Earps has questioned Nike’s statement that defended the company’s decision not to sell replica England goalkeeper jerseys.

The Manchester United keeper won the golden glove at the World Cup, where she saved a penalty in the Lionesses’ 1-0 defeat to Spain in Sunday’s final.

Earps has become a firm fan favourite as interest in the women’s game has boomed – including the Euros success last summer.

Nike came in for criticism before the tournament when it became apparent replica Earps shirts would not be available.

Earps saved a penalty from Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso during the World Cup final. (Zac Goodwin/PA)

In a statement released after the final, the kit manufacturer said: “Nike is committed to women’s football and we’re excited by the passion around this year’s tournament and the incredible win by the Lionesses to make it into the final.

“We are proudly offering the best of Nike innovation and services to our federation partners and hundreds of athletes.

“We hear and understand the desire for a retail version of a goalkeeper jersey and we are working towards solutions for future tournaments, in partnership with FIFA and the federations.

“The fact that there’s a conversation on this topic is testament to the continued passion and energy around the women’s game and we believe that’s encouraging.”

On Tuesday afternoon, Earps posted a screenshot of the statement on her Instagram stories, adding the comment: “@Nike is this your version of an apology/taking accountability/a powerful statement of intent?”

In a following post, Earps provided a link to a change.org petition that started in July, calling on Nike to release the goalkeeper shirt and it currently has more than 97,000 signatories.