Falkirk stay unbeaten with convincing home win against Stirling

Falkirk continued their unbeaten start to the cinch League One season with a convincing 3-0 victory at home to Stirling.

A deflected Callumn Morrison cross almost had the hosts ahead in the opening stages but they would hit the front shortly afterwards as Brad Spencer scored a fine solo goal, beating a number of defenders before finishing coolly.

Stirling looked to hit back but Lewis Milne and Greig Spence were denied in quick succession before Morrison tucked away a penalty after Stirling were penalised for a handball inside the box.

The points were secured before the break when Ross MacIver headed home as Falkirk saw out the second half with no real threat to their commanding lead.