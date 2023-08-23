Football rumours: Arsenal put £50million fee on Folarin Balogun as rival circles

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Football rumours: Arsenal put £50million fee on Folarin Balogun as rival circles

By Press Association
Arsenal have placed a £50million price tag on striker Folarin Balogun (Mike Egerton/PA)
Arsenal have placed a £50million price tag on striker Folarin Balogun (Mike Egerton/PA)

What the papers say

With deadline day on the horizon, Chelsea have looked towards Arsenal young gun Folarin Balogun to bolster their forwards, the Evening Standard reports. The 22-year-old is being considered by Chelsea but Arsenal will not let him go cheaply, slapping a £50million transfer fee on the striker who will be off contract in June 2025. He scored 21 goals in 37 matches while on loan at French side Reims.

The Mirror says Arsenal have told Saudi Pro League teams and Real Madrid that defender Gabriel is not for sale.

Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be heading to Everton
Callum Hudson-Odoi will not be heading to Everton (Adam Davy/PA)

Everton have pulled out of the race for Callum Hudson-Odoi, the Liverpool Echo says, but are still interested in Southampton striker Che Adams.

Manchester United and Chelsea are both interested in signing 16-year-old Croatian striker Dino Klapija from Croatian club Kustosija.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Andre: ESPN reports that Brazilian Serie A team Fluminense have rejected Liverpool’s £25million bid for the 22-year-old midfielder who want to keep him for the remainder of the season.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has interested from Manchester City
West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta has interest from Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

Lucas Paqueta: Despite his ongoing Football Association investigation, Sky Sports says Manchester City could reignite their £80million bid for the West Ham midfielder in January after the investigation into alleged betting breaches are concluded.