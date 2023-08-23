Jack Butland hopes Rabbi Matondo’s first Rangers goal ‘a sign of things to come’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Jack Butland hopes Rabbi Matondo’s first Rangers goal ‘a sign of things to come’

By Press Association
Jack Butland is happy for Rangers team-mate Rabbi Matondo (Steve Welsh/PA)
Jack Butland hopes Rabbi Matondo’s terrific Champions League play-off goal against PSV Eindhoven is “a sign of things to come” from the Rangers winger.

The 22-year-old Wales international has been a bit-part player at the Govan club since signing from Schalke in July, 2022.

However, early-season signs of a step-up in impact have been encouraging, none more so than when he came off the bench at Ibrox on Tuesday night with the first leg tied at 1-1, after a strike by Ibrahim Sangare had cancelled out a late first-half goal from Gers attacker Abdallah Sima.

Light Blues midfielder Todd Cantwell began the move which ended with Matondo, drafted into the European squad at the expense of Ianis Hagi, steering in a Cyriel Dessers pass for his first Rangers goal, and although PSV captain Luuk de Jong levelled with a header four minutes later, there is all to play for in the second leg in the Netherlands next Wednesday night.

Goalkeeper Butland, one of nine summer signings by Michael Beale when he was recruited from Crystal Palace, said:  “I’ve only known Rabbi this season.

“He’s a hell of a character around the place. He’s full of energy – you really wish he would be quiet sometimes, he’s that sort of character but he brings a lot of energy to the building.

“I’m sure it’s been tough for him, he’s been waiting a long time for his first goal.

“He trains well, he works hard. As I said he’s a great guy around the group and in a few games already this season he’s come on and made some huge impacts for us and hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. So really pleased for him.

“He was top drawer, a great goal, a great team goal on the break there and finished well by him. The lads are all buzzing for him.”

Butland, capped nine times for England, was impressed by a passionate and pulsating European night at Ibrox and he hopes Rangers finish the tie off in the second leg.

The 30-year-old said: “It was pretty special, some atmosphere. Perhaps a little bit disappointed with the result at the end but a really good performance, good value for it and it gives us something to go to Eindhoven with next week and get the job done.

“We’ve played against a top side and we have put ourselves in a really good position for next week.

“It’s a two-legged tie. A positive night, really enjoyed it and looking forward to next Wednesday.”

While PSV have the weekend off before the second leg, Rangers will be at Ross County on Saturday in the cinch Premiership.

However, Butland said: “It’s about momentum. I have never not wanted to have a busy schedule. For us, it’s another game.

“It’s another opportunity to go and win and build momentum and that’s what it’s all about. So for us I’d rather actually go into next Wednesday with a game in between.”