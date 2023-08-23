Megan Rapinoe: Luis Rubiales antics highlight ‘misogyny and sexism’ within RFEF

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Megan Rapinoe: Luis Rubiales antics highlight ‘misogyny and sexism’ within RFEF

By Press Association
Megan Rapinoe, pictured, has criticised the conduct of Spain’s football federation president Luis Rubiales after Sunday’s World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)
Megan Rapinoe, pictured, has criticised the conduct of Spain’s football federation president Luis Rubiales after Sunday’s World Cup final (Nick Potts/PA)

The antics of Spain’s football federation president Luis Rubiales at Sunday’s World Cup final highlight the level of “misogyny and sexism” within the organisation, American star Megan Rapinoe has said.

Rubiales issued an apology on Monday for kissing Spain midfielder Jenni Hermoso on the lips during the trophy presentation ceremony, something Rapinoe described as a “physical assault”, and was also pictured grabbing his crotch in celebration of his country’s win over England in Sydney.

He is still facing calls to resign, with Spain’s prime minister Pedro Sanchez describing the apology as “insufficient”.

Rubiales - pictured embracing Spain player Salma Paralluelo at the medal ceremony in Sydney, has faced calls to resign
Rubiales – pictured embracing Spain player Salma Paralluelo at the medal ceremony in Sydney – has faced calls to resign (Isabel Infantes/PA)

The Spanish federation (RFEF) announced on Tuesday night it had called an extraordinary meeting of its general assembly for Friday, and that “internal proceedings” were open in relation to integrity issues arising from the trophy ceremony.

Rapinoe, who featured in the World Cup for the United States, told American magazine The Atlantic: “There was another picture that signals such a deep level of misogyny and sexism in that federation and in that man (Rubiales) at the final whistle, just grabbing his crotch.

“What kind of upside-down world are we in? On the biggest stage, where you should be celebrating, Jenni has to be physically assaulted by this guy.”

Fifteen Spain players were involved in a dispute with the federation prior to the finals, with the coaching methods of Jorge Vilda reportedly among their concerns.

However, the RFEF refused to budge, with a statement saying those involved would only be able to return to the national team “if they accept their mistake and ask for forgiveness”.

“Think how much that Spanish team had to shoulder: some of the players who stood up way back last year still aren’t on the team,” Rapinoe said.

“Maybe that was something that galvanised them, but you shouldn’t have to have that.”

Rubiales said on Monday the kiss happened “in a spontaneous way” and “without bad intention” but said it “seems like it has caused a commotion”.

Hermoso initially said on social media she “didn’t like” the kiss but a statement on her behalf was later released by the RFEF in which she described it as “spontaneous”.

Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso initially said on social media she
Spain’s Jennifer Hermoso initially said on social media she “didn’t like” the kiss from Rubiales before a later statement from the federation on her behalf said it was “spontaneous” (Isabel Infantes/PA)

FIFA has so far not issued any comment on the matter, and nor has UEFA, for whom Rubiales is an executive committee member and a vice-president.

World players’ union FIFPRO described Rubiales’ behaviour as “deeply lamentable”, adding: “Uninitiated and uninvited physical gestures towards players are not appropriate or acceptable in any context.

“This is especially true when players are put in a position of vulnerability because a physical approach or gesture is initiated by a person who holds power over them.”