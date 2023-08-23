England spinner Sophie Ecclestone taken to hospital with shoulder injury

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone taken to hospital with shoulder injury

By Press Association
Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone has been taken to hospital after she suffered a shoulder injury (David Davies/PA)
Manchester Originals captain Sophie Ecclestone has been taken to hospital after she suffered a shoulder injury (David Davies/PA)

England spinner Sophie Ecclestone has been taken to hospital after sustaining a shoulder injury during the warm-up to Manchester Originals’ Hundred match with Southern Brave.

Originals captain Ecclestone was set to lead her side in their final group encounter of the campaign, but left the Emirates Old Trafford pitch in tears.

Ecclestone was later spotted in an arm sling and taken to a local hospital for further scans.

The ICC number one bowler in both white-ball formats was last week left out of England’s squad for the upcoming IT20 and ODI series with Sri Lanka owing to her workload being managed after a busy summer where she played a key role in the drawn Women’s Ashes.

Days later and Ecclestone used herself only sparingly in Originals’ narrow victory over Northern Superchargers on Sunday.

Ecclestone bowled out five of her allotted 20 balls and lasted just one delivery with the bat before being run-out.

Originals wicketkeeper Eleanor Threlkeld stepped up to replace Ecclestone as captain and told Sky Sports: “Yeah, Sophie has picked up an injury in the warm-up.

“I’m not too sure on the nature of the injury but yeah, unfortunately she is out.”