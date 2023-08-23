Manchester United receive interest in Mason Greenwood

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Manchester United receive interest in Mason Greenwood

By Press Association
Mason Greenwood is subject of interest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Manchester United have received interest in Mason Greenwood after the decision was taken for the homegrown forward to leave Old Trafford, the PA news agency understands.

The 21-year-old has been suspended by the club since January 30, 2022 over allegations relating to a young woman after images and videos were posted online.

Greenwood was facing charges including attempted rape and assault until the Crown Prosecution Service announced six and a half months ago that the case had been discontinued.

The forward remained suspended by United throughout that period and the club announced on Monday it had been mutually agreed he would leave following an internal investigation.

Mason Greenwood scored 35 goals in 129 matches for United, with his last appearance coming on January 22, 2022
United are working with Greenwood’s family to help find the right move and PA understands the club have received multiple expressions of interest in the young forward.

Clubs in the free-spending Saudi Pro League have been strongly linked with the one-cap England international but Steven Gerrard has rubbished speculation that he could join his side Al-Ettifaq.

The former Rangers and Aston Villa manager labelled a story saying his team were considering offering the 21-year-old a deal as “fake news”, while it has been reported a move for the player is seen as too risky by Saudi clubs.

Teams in Turkey and Italy have been linked with Greenwood, who is under contract until 2025, with the option of a further year, and is understood to remain on full pay.

United boss Erik ten Hag will be asked about the investigation at Friday’s press conference previewing the Premier League clash against Nottingham Forest.

Saturday’s match is set to see more protests against the ownership, with the 1958 supporter group planning an hour-long sit-in after the match as fans look to keep pressure on the Glazers.

It is now nine months since the owners announced they were conducting a strategic review, with the sale of United one option being considered.

PA understands the Glazers have been warned about an intense backlash if they do not sell following bids from Sheikh Jassim and Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

Manchester United fans have been relentless in their calls for the Glazers to go
Sources close to prospective owner Sheikh Jassim were awaiting updates on their offer as of Wednesday, so too those close to fellow bidder Ratcliffe as the interminable process drags on.

On the field, United have some squad shaping to do before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir is understood to have undergone a medical and could possibly sign if back-up Dean Henderson departs.

Turkey international Altay Bayindir is of interest to United
A return to Forest had been expected earlier in the summer, but a move to Crystal Palace is potentially on the cards.

United are looking to ship out centre-back Eric Bailly and Ipswich, managed by former United coach Kieran McKenna, have made a move for left-back Brandon Williams.

Scott McTominay looks set to stay having been of interest to West Ham, who defender Harry Maguire rejected a move to last week. Donny van de Beek’s future remains unclear.

Facundo Pellistri and Alvaro Fernandez have attracted loan interest, while youngster Noam Emeran is closing in on a permanent move to Dutch side Groningen.