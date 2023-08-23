Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bernardo Silva signs new Manchester City contract

By Press Association
Bernardo Silva has signed a new contract to keep him at Manchester City until 2026 (John Walton/PA)
Bernardo Silva has committed his future to Manchester City after he signed a new contract with the club until 2026.

Silva has again been linked with a summer switch away from the Etihad Stadium, with Barcelona reportedly chasing his signature for a number of years.

The Portugal international has ended speculation over his future for now by signing a new deal after his previous terms were due to expire in 2025.

Bernardo Silva helped Manchester City win the treble last season
“I’ve had six incredible years at Manchester City and I’m delighted to extend my time here,” Silva said.

“I am going into my seventh season at City. Since I arrived, I can only remember one season where we weren’t successful, so to be here until now meant trophies, meant winning a lot and I like to win. It is good to win.

“It is not easy to be a winning team. It is a very good feeling and I wanted to keep it that way.

“It has been a dream in terms of what we have achieved, the prospects of what we can still do. In six years, we have won five Premier Leagues, one Champions League and all of the cups. I couldn’t have it much better to be honest.

“What we achieved last season is something unique and we are going to try and grab that opportunity again this season.

“We heard that four in a row was never done in the Premier League before, so we want to try that because it is so tough.”

Silva joined City in 2017 and while he has been integral to their success under Pep Guardiola, he has often been linked with a move away from England.

He expressed a desire to leave two summers ago – the same transfer window Jack Grealish arrived in a £100million move – but decided to stay.

It was a similar story ahead of the 2022-23 campaign, with Paris St Germain and Barcelona chasing his signing, but Silva again remained and made 55 appearances during their treble-winning season.

City director of football Txiki Begiristain was thrilled to keep the 29-year-old.

“Bernardo has been exceptional during his time at the Etihad, so we’re delighted that he has signed a contract extension with the club,” he said.

Bernardo Silva lifts the FA Cup at Wembley
Bernardo Silva lifts the FA Cup at Wembley (Nick Potts/PA)

“His quality and technical ability is fantastic – and alongside his hard work and professionalism, he has become one of the best players in the world.

“Bernardo was so important in our treble-winning season and we are sure he can help deliver even more trophies in the next few years.”

Silva has missed City’s last two matches with a minor injury but is expected to return for the trip to Sheffield United on Saturday.

City are hoping to complete the signing of Belgium winger Jeremy Doku from Rennes.

Jeremy Doku is closing in on a move to Manchester City
Jeremy Doku is closing in on a move to Manchester City (Nick Potts/PA)

The 21-year-old was due to complete formalities after the Premier League champions agreed a fee of £55.5million with the French club earlier this week.

City have also been linked with Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes and Eberechi Eze of Crystal Palace, with a move for West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta now seeming unlikely.

Midfielder Maximo Perrone has joined Spanish side Las Palmas on a season-long loan deal.

The 20-year-old Argentinian joined City from Velez Sarsfield in January and has since made two substitute appearances for Guardiola’s side.