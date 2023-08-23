Great Britain’s Josh Kerr wins stunning 1500m gold at World Championships

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Great Britain’s Josh Kerr wins stunning 1500m gold at World Championships

By Press Association
Josh Kerr beat Jakob Ingebrigtsen in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Josh Kerr stunned Jakob Ingebrigtsen to take the 1500m title in style at the World Championships.

The Scot clocked three minutes 29.38 seconds to win a massive battle with Ingebrigtsen, who came second, over the final 300m.

He emulated Jake Wightman’s win in Eugene last year, with Wightman missing through injury this year, to deny Norway’s Ingebrigtsen – who also had to settle for silver in 2022 – the world crown again.

Kerr told the BBC: “It’s been a long time coming. It’s an overwhelming experience, but I’m so proud of myself, of my team and my family.

“I threw my whole 16 years at that last 200m. I stayed calm, I just wanted to execute a race I would be proud of today. I’m very glad to add to that medal count.

“I was battling with Jakob very hard, you can see by my face I’m throwing everything at this guy, I was hurting. I’ve wanted this my whole life. I’m so happy.

“At about 50m to go I kind of broke him, and it was holding on from that point. I’ve had the (Olympic) bronze (at Tokyo 2020) and the gold is much sweeter.”

Wightman cheered on Kerr from the BBC studio and added his congratulations to his compatriot.

Jake Wightman won gold in Eugene
Jake Wightman won gold in Eugene (Martin Rickett/PA)

“Our little club in Edinburgh has had two back-to-back world champions,” Wightman said. “That’s hard to believe. Jakob Ingebrigtsen is going to start hating us Brits ain’t he?

“I think Josh Kerr knew what to do there. You saw when he came on Jakob’s shoulder.

“He showed so much promise for so long, that medal in Tokyo was just the start of this. When Josh Kerr gets it right and when he’s running well, he absolutely flies.

“I think Ingebrigtsen underestimated how well he was running at the moment.

“I’m so happy for him. Josh is like the Terminator. His internal confidence is crazy.”

Neil Gourley finished ninth in the 1500m final
Neil Gourley finished ninth in the 1500m final (Martin Rickett/PA)

Neil Gourley, who finished ninth in the final, said: “I was hanging on for dear life if I am honest. I was hoping to go past people. I didn’t have much left.

“I have been training all year to have something left in the 200m but didn’t have it this week. It happens, it’s sport, it’s fuel for next year as I have work to do.

“I am really happy for Josh, I could tell this was coming, I knew he would be right up there, the margins are fine at this level.

“I knew he would give Jakob a run for his money this week. The way he has carried himself, the way he has been looking, he has been full of confidence.”