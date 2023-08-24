Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sport

Football rumours: Manchester City turn attention to Palace’s Eberechi Eze

By Press Association
Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze (Robbie Stephenson, PA)
What the papers say

Manchester City have seemingly pulled the plug on a move for West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta and are instead moving their focus towards 25-year-old Crystal Palace midfielder Eberechi Eze, the Times reports. City have reportedly been monitoring Eze for the last six months.

The Daily Mail says City are also interested in Wolves midfielder Matheus Nunes. But the Daily Express reports the Molineux club are unlikely to sell him so close to the end of the transfer window unless City up their bid.

Southampton v Arsenal – Premier League – St Mary’s
Arsenal’s Nicolas Pepe (left) and Southampton’s Mohamed Elyounoussi (Kieran Cleeves, PA)

Arsenal forward Nicolas Pepe is reportedly looking likely to move to the Saudi Pro League after rejecting a move to Besiktas, Metro reports.

Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku could land at Juventus, who would pay Chelsea £35million for his services, but only if the Italian side can sell Serbia striker Dusan Vlahovic, according to the Evening Standard.

West Ham are not giving up on their pursuit of Ajax midfielder Mohammed Kudus after they had two bids turned down from the club, the Telegraph says.

Social media round-up

Players to watch

Israel U21 v England U21 – Euro Under-21 Championship – Semi Final – Adjarabet Arena
Cameron Archer (PA)

Cameron Archer: Sheffield United are close to locking in an £18.5million deal for the 21-year-old Aston Villa striker, according to the Guardian.

Youssef En-Nesyri: Sky Sports says West Ham have begun talks with Sevilla to try and strike a deal for the 26-year-old striker.