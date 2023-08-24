Stars seek to dethrone Alcaraz and Swiatek – 10 players to watch at the US Open

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stars seek to dethrone Alcaraz and Swiatek – 10 players to watch at the US Open

By Press Association
Carlos Alcaraz is the reigning US Open champion (Steven Paston/PA)
The US Open, the final grand slam of the year, begins in New York on Monday.

Carlos Alcaraz and Iga Swiatek, the current world number ones, will bid to defend the titles they won last year, but a host of rivals will be out to dethrone them.

Here, the PA news agency picks 10 players to watch at Flushing Meadows.

Carlos Alcaraz

The obvious place to start is with the electric 20-year-old Spaniard who won his first grand slam title at last year’s championships. Alcaraz underlined his superstar status by outlasting Novak Djokovic over five sets to win a maiden Wimbledon crown last month despite having played only 11 matches on grass prior to the tournament.

Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek has won four grand slam titles (John Walton/PA)

Poland’s finest will go in search of a fifth grand slam title, which would take her level with Martina Hingis and Maria Sharapova. Swiatek has not matched the dizzying heights of last year’s 37-match winning streak but still marched to a third French Open crown and reached the semi-finals in Cincinnati last week.

Novak Djokovic

The 23-time grand slam champion returns to Flushing Meadows having missed last year’s instalment due to his decision not to be vaccinated against Covid-19. Still smarting from losing his Wimbledon title, Djokovic overcame Alcaraz in an epic three-setter to win in Cincinnati as their burgeoning rivalry cranked up another notch.

Elena Rybakina

Last year’s surprise Wimbledon champion has proved she is no flash in the pan, going on to become one of the most consistent players on the WTA Tour. She backed up her SW19 exploits by reaching the Australian Open final before winning Masters tournaments in Indian Wells and Rome. However, she retired injured in Cincinnati and has complained about the scheduling.

Jannik Sinner

Italian hot shot Sinner won his first ATP Masters 1000 title in Toronto a fortnight ago to underline his credentials. The 21-year-old reached the quarter-finals in New York last year when he had a match point against Alcaraz before bowing out in five sets. If his thumping forehand finds its rhythm Sinner can be a major threat over the next two weeks.

Coco Gauff

It is hard to believe American Gauff is still a teenager given she burst onto the scene at Wimbledon in 2019. Her career seemed to have stalled horribly since reaching the French Open final last year, but Gauff has enjoyed a timely upturn in form and won in Cincinnati, beating Swiatek along the way, for a fifth career title and a third of 2023.

Frances Tiafoe

Immensely watchable and likeable, American Tiafoe broke into the top 10 for the first time in his career after winning in Stuttgart in June. A semi-finalist last year, the 25-year-old is a genuine tennis showman with an explosive range of shots to match his infectious personality; Tiafoe recently pranked Andy Murray by peering over his shoulder throughout a TV interview.

Caroline Wozniacki

One of the tennis stories of the year is the return to the court of popular Dane Wozniacki, more than three years after she retired. Now the mother of two young children, the former world number one and 2018 Australian Open champion marked her return by beating Kimberly Birrell 6-2 6-2 in Montreal this month before losing to Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

Holger Rune

Holger Rune in action at Wimbledon (John Walton/PA)

A Danish hot head whose talent is occasionally matched by his temper. Rune, 20, is up to a career-high fourth in the world and is the third of the young pretenders, along with Alcaraz and Sinner, who are predicted to dominate the sport for years to come. However, his Cincinnati campaign was ended by a back injury.

Venus Williams

Now 43, Williams has received a wild card to compete at the Open. She won back-to-back titles at Flushing Meadows in 2000 and 2001 after reaching the final on her debut in 1997. Williams recently returned to competition after missing nearly six months through injury and managed her first win over a top-20 player in four years against Veronika Kudermetova.