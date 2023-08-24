Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan expected to be fit in time for the World Cup

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan expected to be fit in time for the World Cup

By Press Association
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is expected to be fit for the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)
Ireland hooker Dan Sheehan, right, is expected to be fit for the World Cup (Brian Lawless/PA)

Andy Farrell expects Dan Sheehan to be fit for Ireland’s World Cup campaign after revealing his first-choice hooker sprained a foot ligament against England.

Sheehan limped off shortly before half-time in the 29-10 win over Steve Borthwick’s side five days ago to leave his country anxiously awaiting a full diagnosis.

With Ireland’s squad in Bayonne ahead of Saturday’s final warm-up match against Samoa, the 24-year-old remains in Dublin undergoing treatment.

Head coach Farrell, who has selected Ulster rookie Tom Stewart to start at number two this weekend, had been braced for bad news but provided a positive update on Sheehan’s condition.

“He’s good, yeah,” Farrell said. “He’s got a sprain in his foot, in a ligament in his foot.

“That’s better than expected, we expected it to be (more serious).

“As with all injuries, we’ll see how it develops over the period of time but we expect him to be fit for the World Cup.”

Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, in red scrum cap, Tom Stewart, has impressed Andy Farrell
Ulster hooker Tom Stewart, in red scrum cap, has impressed Andy Farrell (Brian Lawless/PA)

Ireland begin the tournament on September 9 against Romania in Bordeaux, with their final 33-man squad scheduled to be announced on Monday.

In Sheehan’s absence, Belfast-born Stewart has been handed a full Test debut for the appointment with Samoa at Stade Jean Dauger.

The 22-year-old won his maiden cap as a replacement in the 33-17 victory over Italy at the start of the month and now has another opportunity to further impress Farrell.

“I like most things that I’ve seen,” Farrell said of Stewart.

Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his World Cup squad on Monday
Ireland head coach Andy Farrell will name his World Cup squad on Monday (Niall Carson/PA)

“I see a determined young man who is willing to try to understand first and foremost what it takes to thrive in an international environment and it’s tough for a young kid coming in, especially in that type of position. But he’s certainly done that.

“He is a determined kid who quietly goes about his job but he certainly puts a lot of confidence into the coaching staff and the rest of his team-mates by the way that he plays.

“So hopefully that transfers. I suppose that’s the main thing, just being himself at the weekend because he’s a good player.”

Hooker is potentially Farrell’s biggest headache going into the World Cup.

Ronan Kelleher, right, has not played for Ireland since the Six Nations
Ronan Kelleher, right, has not played for Ireland since the Six Nations (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Rob Herring will provide back-up for club-mate Stewart on Saturday in order to prevent taking risks with Ronan Kelleher, while uncapped Munster hooker Diarmuid Barron is also with the group in south-west France.

Leinster player Kelleher has not featured this summer amid a hamstring issue but Farrell remains optimistic.

“As far as Ronan is concerned, he’s doing great, he’s flying around the place this week,” said Farrell.

“If it was say a World Cup semi-final or final, at a push I’m sure we would have got him over the line this week, but there is no need to do that.”

Farrell has made 12 personnel changes from the team which began against England.

Asked about areas for improvement, he replied: “Consistency, isn’t it?

“That’s why we’re playing the warm-up games, to make sure we get a bit of rust out and show some pictures to one another of what’s acceptable and what’s not.

“We’re here to take a step forward in our development as a team.”