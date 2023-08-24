Carlos Alcaraz stands in the way of British hopes of success at US Open

Defending champion and world number one Carlos Alcaraz stands in the way of British success at the US Open, which starts in New York next week.

Three of the four British men who have qualified automatically have been drawn in the same quarter as the Spaniard, who also claimed his first Wimbledon title over Novak Djokovic in July.

Alcaraz, who starts against Germany’s Dominik Koepfer, is seeded to face Dan Evans in round two and Cameron Norrie in round three.

Another chapter of the Alcaraz-Sinner rivalry coming? It's once again possible in this year's #USOpen quarterfinals. — US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2023

Meanwhile he could also face Andy Murray in the last eight if Murray, the 2012 champion, battles through a tough draw that could include Grigor Dimitrov in round two and sixth seed Jannik Sinner in round four.

Jack Draper, the only British player not drawn in the same quarter as the irrepressible Spaniard, starts against Romania’s Radu Albot.

The draw also raises the prospect of Alcaraz renewing his quarter-final rivalry with Sinner, one year on from their epic last eight clash that lasted more than five hours and ended shortly before 3am.

Andy Murray faces a tough task to repeat his 2012 US Open triumph (Mehdi Taamallah/PA)

Reigning women’s champion Iga Swiatek starts against Sweden’s Rebecca Peterson and could face a quarter-final meeting with sixth seed Coco Gauff.

Gauff – who is likely to have to negotiate surging 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva in round two – beat Switek for the first time in eight attempts in Cincinnati last week.

Caroline Wozniacki will face a qualifier as she makes her return after a three-year retirement and could meet former Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova in round two.

Katie Boulter is relishing her chance to build on her Wimbledon success (Victoria Jones/PA)

British number one Katie Boulter starts against Diane Parry of France, and could meet another French player, seventh seed Caroline Garcia, in round two.

Boulter lost in the first round of her only previous main draw appearance in 2021, but is enjoying a fine season including a run to the third round of Wimbledon.

Jodie Burrage will make her US Open draw debut against Anna Blinkova, with a second round meeting with second seed Aryna Sabalenka the likely prize.