Daryll Neita predicts Friday fireworks in Budapest

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita is predicting fireworks in Budapest on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Daryll Neita is predicting fireworks in Budapest on Friday (Martin Rickett/PA)

Daryll Neita has told primetime viewers to expect drama at the World Championships as Great Britain’s speedsters eyed 200 metres glory.

The 27-year-old, Dina Asher-Smith and Zharnel Hughes all breezed into the men and women’s finals on Friday night.

It came after the USA’s Noah Lyles, after his third straight 200m title, was involved in a golf buggy accident before his heat.

Neita, a relative novice in the distance, ran a new personal best of 22.21 seconds to qualify fifth fastest while Asher-Smith came second behind the USA’s Gabby Thomas in 22.28s in her heat.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Six – Budapest
Daryll Neita, centre, is predicting Friday fireworks (Martin Rickett/PA)

And Neita wants fans in the UK to tune in and wait for Friday fireworks in Budapest.

“Get some fish and chips and a beer, there’s a lot to be excited about Friday,” she said, having failed to reach the 100m final. “I think any of us in this final can win it.

“We’ve also got Zharnel in the 200m, who’s in fantastic form, and I think we can look forward to some great performances from all of us Brits in the finals.

“Medal? Why the hell not? People think I’m crazy. But we should all be here wanting to get medals and to win. I feel like that’s the mindset we need.

“Even if we come up short, at least we came here with that intention. And you’re only going to be as close as you aim to be. So why not?

“I can’t wait to watch it back. It’s so nice to find an event that I can really represent myself in. I raised the game and I raised myself to the occasion.”

Asher-Smith could only finish eighth in the 100m final on Monday but is ready for another showdown, with 100m champion Sha’Carri Richardson and Jamaica’s Shericka Jackson also hunting the title.

“I feel really good. I woke up and felt fresh which is remarkable for day four – probably because the 100m went the way it did,” said the 2019 champion.

“I just wanted to come here – bearing in mind that we have got another race tomorrow – and put together a faster race than yesterday and just look to get that auto Q spot.

“Women’s sprinting is phenomenal right now. I am proud that it’s one of the absolute headline events of a major championships. I am proud to be in the final again and just like last year we are going to bring it.”

Hughes is looking to add to his 100m bronze and reached his final after an assured display at the National Athletics Centre.

The 28-year-old, trained by Usain Bolt’s former coach Glen Mills, clocked 20.02 seconds behind the USA’s Erriyon Knighton.

World Athletics Championships 2023 – Day Six – Budapest
Zharnel Hughes is looking to add to his 100m bronze (Martin Rickett/PA)

Hughes ran after Lyles, going for a sprint double after his 100m win, was in a golf buggy carrying the runners for the first 200m heat when it was hit by another cart.

The vehicles have been used to take the athletes from the warm-up track to the stadium.

Jamaica’s Andrew Hudson was holding his head after the collision and confirmed he ran with shards of glass in his eye before going for further treatment.

“A bunch of glass went into my right eye. I went to medical for about 20 minutes. My eyesight is pretty blurry every time I open my eye,” said Hudson, who came fifth.

“I was trying to get the glass out of my eye. I went back to medical, the doctor said I had some shards of glass in my eye.

“He tried to push out as best as possible. World Athletics asked me if I was going to run or not. It was kind of run or lose my spot. I worked so hard to be here, so I thought I would at least try.”

The opening heat of the men’s 200m was delayed, with Lyles eventually easing into the final in 19.76s.

A World Athletics statement read: “The 200m heats reorder was due to the collision of two golf carts. One athlete and a volunteer were assessed and the athlete cleared to participate.”