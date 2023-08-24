Matt Hudson-Smith claims silver medal for Great Britain in Budapest

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport

Matt Hudson-Smith claims silver medal for Great Britain in Budapest

By Press Association
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith won silver in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)
Great Britain’s Matthew Hudson-Smith won silver in Budapest (Martin Rickett/PA)

Great Britain’s Matt Hudson-Smith fell agonisingly short of a stunning world title after being forced to settle for silver in the 400 metres.

The 28-year-old was beaten in the final few metres by Jamaica’s Antonio Watson after faltering, despite leading down the home straight at the World Championships.

He ran 44.31 seconds and added to 2022’s European gold and world bronze after a brave race at the National Athletics Centre on Thursday night.

Last year, immediately after coming third in Eugene, the Wolverhampton runner revealed he struggled with his mental health to the point where he tried to take his own life.

A little more than 13 months on and Hudson-Smith can call himself one of the world’s best, ahead of next year’s Olympics in Paris.

He had set a new personal best of 44.26 seconds in the semi-final, breaking a 36-year-old European record in the process.

He added to the British medals after golds for Katarina Johnson-Thompson and Josh Kerr in the heptathlon and 1500m and Zharnel Hughes’ 100m bronze.

Earlier on Thursday, Ben Pattison reached the 800m final but Max Burgin and Daniel Rowden failed to progress while Jamaica’s Danielle Williams claimed the women’s 100m hurdles title.